Will Georgia see snow this weekend? What to know as temps drop

Georgia could see a chilly weekend, with temperatures dipping into the 20s in the mountains. Here's what to know.

Most Georgia communities are expected to see sunny skies this weekend, but chilly morning temperatures could make it feel more like winter. The cold snap is expected to bring some of the lowest temperatures of the week, particularly in higher elevations.

While some long-range forecasts initially hinted at flurries squeezing out in the north Georgia mountains, meteorologists have backed off those predictions in the past few days. The Eastern Tennessee and Western Carolina mountains, however, have a slight chance of snow Thursday as precipitation moves through and temperatures drop. National Weather Service predictions this weekend. The forecast calls for colder temperatures across Georgia, with North Georgia mountain communities expected to experience some of the coldest conditions.

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Most of the communities included in the local forecasts are expected to see sunny conditions Saturday and Sunday, with overnight temperatures falling into the 30s. Here is a look at the forecast for several Georgia communities, according to the NWS:Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high near 56 degrees and a low around 33. Sunday should be sunny with a high near 62 degrees. Saturday's forecast calls for a high near 59 degrees and a low around 35.

Sunday is expected to reach about 63 degrees. Temperatures will be colder in the mountains. Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 47 degrees and a low around 27. Sunday should reach about 55 degrees, with a low near 28.

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Saturday is forecast to reach around 57 degrees, with a low near 34. Sunday should be sunny with a high near 63 degrees. Saturday's high is expected to be around 60 degrees, with a low near 40. Sunday should reach about 63 degrees.

North Georgia is expected to experience some of the coldest temperatures in the state. Blue Ridge's forecast includes overnight lows in the upper 20s, with daytime highs staying in the 40s Saturday before warming into the 50s Sunday.

What to expect across Georgia Although temperatures will vary by region, the weekend forecast points to a chilly start to the day across much of Georgia.was also issued for portions of north and west Georgia until 9 a.m. Monday, according to the NWS. From Tuesday through Sunday, isolated thunderstorms will be possible in far north Georgia. Snowfall is not specifically included in the forecasts provided. Conditions can change, however, so residents should continue monitoring local forecasts for the latest updates.

Vanessa Johns is the Trending Topics Reporter for the Deep South Connect Team Georgia, covering food and entertainment. Email her at