Will George Pickens Play Today? Injury Update, Start-or-Sit Advice for Week 9

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens is questionable to play in Week 9 versus the Colts due to injury. Here's what we know about his status.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens runs with the ball during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Dallas Cowboys have some uncertainty on the offensive side of the ball this week for the game against the Indianapolis Colts thanks to wide receiver George Pickens.this week, albeit with one less issue.

Pickens battled hamstring and shoulder issues in Week 8 but is only dealing with the former this week. And, just like last week, Pickens practiced on a limited basis all three days before drawing the questionable tag for Sunday. Is George Pickens playing today? Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens runs with the ball during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Also read George Pickens, Joey Porter Jr Among 7 Dallas Cowboys Questionable For Week 9

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectOn one hand, the Cowboysfrom the practice squad, which could indicate the Cowboys are at least not optimistic about Pickens' chances of playing. The Cowboys are missing fellow wide receiver KaVontae Turpin, but they did not elevate a wide receiver in each of the past two weeks Turpin has been ruled out, so that's noteworthy.to Indianapolis and that is a good sign for his chances of suiting up, although certainly not a definitive one.on Friday.

Based Schottenheimer's comment and the fact that he's traveling, we'd say Pickens has a better chance to play than not in Week 9. We'll know for sure around 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, when inactives drop. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens leaves the field after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

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Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectand he was still over 40 snaps in each game and that's enough for him to produce a strong fantasy outing. , according to Fantasy Pros, which makes him a WR2 play every week.11th-fewest fantasy points to wideoutsHowever, Pickens has been productive enough that he should be in lineups on a weekly basis, regardless of opponent.

Adding to that, the Colts are in the midst of a fire sale and we could see a mail-it-in kind of performance out of Indy on Sunday. If Pickens doesn't play, Dallas' No. 3 wide receiver, Ryan Flournoy is a viable replacement in your lineup. Over the past three weeks, the Cowboys wideout ranks as WR14 overall after tallying 14 catches, 148 yards and two touchdowns in that span — and that was with Pickens in the lineup.