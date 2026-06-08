Will Forte's wife threatened to divorce him over his reaction to her bangs

Will Forte's wife says his response to her new haircut was 'the worst possible thing to hear.'

Will Forte talks about the time his daughters got into their mom’s makeup, why the text chain for The Four Seasons stresses him out and the time he took over 81,000 steps in one day.actor and comedian Will Forte recalled the time his wife nearly divorced him over his response to her new haircut.

The FaceTimes were a valuable means of contact while apart, said Forte, but he"really stepped in it" with this one.

“She picks up the FaceTime, and she has freshly cut bangs,” he said. “She has never had bangs before, since I’ve known her. Did not know she was getting bangs. No words were spoken until I said, ‘What happened to you?

’"Not the most reassuring thing to hear after switching things up at the hairdresser, and Forte admitted this was"not a great start.

"Lizzo is ‘not afraid' of the ‘truth coming out' in update on harassment lawsuit Forte defended his wig thought process saying Modling was “hunched over a little bit,” and the bangs looked less Brigette Bardot and more like Spock from “Star Trek. ” “And it was also right around Halloween, like, maybe she was going to dress as Spock for Halloween, and it was a wig” he added.

Forte said after a few moments of silence, he realized he had made a big mistake, and it was in fact not a wig. He was trying to figure out how he could turn things around, but was in the middle of rehearsal and had to get back to filming so instead just said,"Oh, I gotta go" and hung up. Thankfully, Forte says they “got past it," and are still going strong with their two daughters.

Tina Fey and Will Forte dish on their new Netflix miniseries "The Four Seasons," where they play a husband and wife vacationing with their friends throughout one year. Will opens up about the massive friend vacations he's been on IRL, and Tina jokingly questions if he's in a cult.





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