Netflix has canceled The Hawk, the Will Ferrell golf comedy co-created with Harper Steele, after a single 10-episode season that premiered July 16. Ferrell remains in business with Netflix on two upcoming projects.

Netflix has canceled The Hawk, the golf comedy series co-created, produced and headlined by Will Ferrell, after just one season. The streaming giant pulled the plug on the show, which premiered on July 16.

The first season consisted of 10 episodes. According to Deadline, the golf-focused show was believed to be among the most expensive comedy series on the streaming platform. Ferrell commanded a seven-figure salary per episode, underscoring the scale of the bet Netflix placed on the project. The Hawk was co-created by Ferrell and Harper Steele.

Also read Netflix shoots down Will Ferrell's The Hawk

Will Ferrell Stars in Golf Comedy

Ferrell produced the series for his Gloria Sanchez banner. The story followed disgraced pro golfer Lonnie Hawkins, played by Ferrell, who seeks to regain his former glory. The character's journey on the links centered on a quest to capture the career grand slam. Molly Shannon played Ferrell's wife, Stacy, while Jimmy Tatro portrayed their son, Lance, in the series.

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In addition to Ferrell and Steele, Jessica Elbaum, Alix Taylor, Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, Chris Henchy, David Gordon Green and Andrew Guest also served as executive producers on the show. The series drew harsh critical reaction. One critic on a review website wrote, The Hawk is Will Ferrell's latest attempt to capture time in a bottle. That time has passed and this bottle is broken.

Another review described the show as operating at a barely minimal level, starting with its credits song, a slice of 1980s anthemic rock containing the lyrics, They call him the Hawk, He's a golfer, The greatest golfer in the world. There will be countless worse shows this year, but it's doubtful that 2026 will offer a show as hollow and forgettable as The Hawk, one critic wrote.

Harsh Reviews and Market Saturation

Ferrell's comedic take on a professional golfer was always going to cater to a certain audience. But the show arrived shortly after Netflix released Happy Gilmore 2, while Owen Wilson's The Stick was already doing well on Apple TV, creating a saturated market for an already somewhat niche sport.

As someone who consumes every bit of golf content out there, this writer found that The Hawk never even crossed his radar and did not receive the attention the platform may have hoped for. The Hawk marked one of several scripted bets for Netflix. The show was part of the platform's broader comedy slate, which has also included Nikki Glaser's first unnamed scripted series, part of her Netflix Is a Joke Studios deal.

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Netflix Continues Partnership With Ferrell

While The Hawk did not pan out for Netflix or Ferrell, the legendary actor is still in business with the streaming platform. Ferrell is the executive producer for the upcoming series Prep as well as All The Rage, with both currently in development.