Will Estes Teases Blue Bloods Spinoff After Boston Blue Cameo

Will Estes discusses his return to Blue Bloods in Boston Blue and hints at a potential Jamie and Eddie spinoff series alongside Vanessa Ray.

Will Estes returned to the franchise on Friday, November 6, appearing in a cameo for the new series Boston Blue after his recent promotion to lieutenant. The actor expressed enthusiasm for reprising his role as Jamie Reagan, stating that he would be available if the writers desire his presence in future storylines.

Cameo Details And Actor Reaction

Estes revealed that the production team gave him direct contact information for both the Brandons, instructing him to call them repeatedly to facilitate communication. He described the experience of returning to the Blue Bloods universe as enjoyable, noting that his participation was driven by a strong willingness to collaborate with the showrunners whenever they are ready to write material for his character.

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Reagan Siblings Resolve Past Conflicts

The episode featured a highly emotional reunion between Jamie Reagan and his older brother Danny Reagan, addressing years of tension following Danny's departure from the New York Police Department to work with his son Sean in Boston. Danny attained the rank of sergeant after relocating, a move that initially caused friction within the family dynamic.

Jamie confronted Danny about feeling abandoned when his brother left New York City at the same time that Jamie's wife, Eddie Janko, was dealing with significant personal challenges. Danny explained that he could not remain in New York because Sean required his immediate support, a reasoning that Jamie acknowledged and accepted.

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This conversation provided closure for the brothers, marking the first time they have fully addressed the estrangement. Jamie admitted that Danny was a constant source of guidance, particularly regarding parenting struggles when Jamie's son Joey would not sleep. Danny also served as a confidant regarding Jamie's hesitation about returning to active patrol duty, offering advice when his wife Eddie opposed his return to the street.

Future Spinoff Possibilities With Vanessa Ray

While Jamie and Danny concluded their episode on good terms, Estes confirmed that no additional cameo appearances are currently scheduled. However, he remains open to returning, particularly in a project that would feature his on-screen wife, Vanessa Ray, who plays Eddie Janko. Ray, aged forty-four, previously indicated that a cameo in Boston Blue is definitely possible, though the specifics of such an appearance remain undefined.

Estes, aged forty-eight, noted that he is not included in the writers' room discussions and therefore lacks insider knowledge of upcoming plot developments. He suggested that a joint appearance with Ray is highly probable and hinted that the storyline for Jamie and Eddie is not concluded. He teased that the creators are actively discussing the potential for a new series focused on the couple.

Movie And Series Development Plans

The possibility of a Jamie and Eddie television series has been under consideration, though no air date has been announced. Estes emphasized that while the topic has been discussed, he cannot provide a specific timeline for when a new show might premiere. He described himself as ready to contribute ideas to the development process.

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Estes revealed that the concept of a Blue Bloods movie was originally proposed by Executive Producer Dick Wolf. Wolf suggested that a feature film could serve as a foundation for further storytelling, a proposal that Estes immediately embraced. The actor stated he is fully prepared to move forward with these projects whenever the network and producers are ready to initiate production.

Fans are eagerly awaiting news regarding the potential spinoff, with many hoping to see Vanessa Ray reprise her role in a more permanent capacity. The recent cameo served as a bridge between the original series and the new Boston-based franchise, highlighting the enduring popularity of the Reagan family narrative. The outcome of these discussions will determine whether Jamie and Eddie receive their own dedicated series or remain part of the broader Blue Bloods universe.