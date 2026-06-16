Will Cooper, founder of William White design studio, has developed the Duvet chair, a three-piece modular chair that can be stacked and configured in various ways to address challenges of small New York living spaces. The chair, handmade to order with down-filled cushions, includes a removable canvas-wrapped panel that can serve as a headboard or a flat surface for items.

When tinkering with his most recent project, Will Cooper, founder of clothing and home-goods design studio William White , had fitting furniture in tight spaces top of mind.

“New York spaces are tough. You have to cut a sofa in half; you have to get it in an elevator,” Cooper says. His smart and playful solution is the, a three-piece modular chair that can be stacked and aligned in different configurations. Combine multiple for a sort of modern Mah Jong sofa.

Created in partnership with Valley Studio, a custom drapery and furniture company, each Duvet chair — named for its down-filled cushions — is handmade to order. The cushions have a foam insert surrounded by down for rigidity, meaning you can use both sides.

“It’s like you’re flipping a mattress,” Cooper says. Perhaps the most discreet feature is the removable canvas-wrapped panel that slots into the back of the chair like a spine. It serves as a headboard — or, when removed, as a flat surface where you can place your teacup, a book, or a candle while you lounge.is designed to surface useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape.

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