Here's what we know about Cole Kmet's injury after the Chicago Bears lost Colston Loveland to an injury in Week 12.

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland and tight end Cole Kmet warm up during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Chicago Bears' tight ends room is in serious trouble after the team lost Colston Loveland due to an injury in the first half of the Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions.on the Bears' second drive of the game and after leaving the field, he was carted off the field and into the locker room.

Not long after that, Loveland was ruled out with his knee injury and it isn't looking good initially, as not only was he ruled out quickly, Loveland looked dejected while on the cart and was in tears. With Loveland hurt, the Bears are seriously thin at tight end, but not only because of Loveland's injury, but because of the one to Cole Kmet, also.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Bears tight end Cole Kmet is not expected to return this season after he suffered a knee injury in Week 7.