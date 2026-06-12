Will Capcom Preserve Split‑Screen Co‑Op in a Resident Evil 5 Remake Amid a Crowded Development Schedule?

Capcom's track record of high‑quality Resident Evil remakes has fans hopeful for a new version of RE5, but technical challenges around split‑screen co‑op and a backlog of upcoming projects, including a 2027 Code: Veronica remake, raise questions about timing and feature inclusion.

Capcom has been steadily chipping away at its extensive Resident Evil library, delivering modernised versions of the classic survival‑horror titles one by one. The studio's recent successes include full‑scale remakes of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 4, each of which has been praised for preserving the core atmosphere while upgrading graphics, controls and performance for current platforms.

This systematic approach has raised expectations that the next major entry in the line‑up - Resident Evil 5 - will also receive a polished remake. Yet the prospect of a new RE5 is already stirring debate among longtime fans, largely because of a single, highly contentious feature: split‑screen local co‑op. The original Resident Evil 5, released in 2009, was built around the idea of two players sharing a couch, hunting infected enemies together in real time.

For many, that side‑by‑side experience is an essential part of the game's identity, amplifying the tension and encouraging a sense of partnership that online play can never fully replicate. However, reproducing a graphically intensive title in a split‑screen format presents a considerable technical hurdle. Running two high‑resolution instances of a demanding engine on a single console or PC can strain hardware, potentially forcing compromises in visual fidelity, frame rate or overall stability.

Capcom's recent remakes have pushed the boundaries of visual fidelity, employing advanced lighting, texture streaming and physics simulations; replicating those advancements while simultaneously feeding two screens could delay development or even threaten the viability of a local co‑op mode. Some community members argue that online co‑op, already a staple of modern multiplayer design, should be sufficient, while others maintain that the original's couch‑co‑op is an irreplaceable piece of gaming history that deserves preservation in any remake.

Beyond the co‑op dilemma, a separate timing issue is casting a shadow over the RE5 remake's prospects. In recent weeks Capcom announced a full remake of Resident Evil - Code: Veronica, slated for a 2027 launch. The announcement has prompted speculation that the company's development resources will be focused on that project for the next several years, potentially pushing any RE5 work further down the pipeline.

Fans on Reddit and other forums have begun projecting a release window as late as 2031, which would align with the series' 35th anniversary. To put this into perspective, the interval between Resident Evil 7 (2017) and Resident Evil Village (2021) was four years, followed by another five‑year gap before the anticipated Resident Evil 9. If the same cadence holds, a 2031 release is not out of the question.

This timeline raises questions about the strategic placement of remakes within Capcom's broader roadmap. The studio could prioritize older, less‑revisited titles - such as the original Resident Evil, Resident Evil 5's predecessor - before committing to a fresh RE5 iteration.

While a longer wait might frustrate fans eager for updated graphics and modernised gameplay, the upcoming Code: Veronica remake could serve as a useful bridge, offering new content and generating revenue while the development team determines the best approach for RE5. Given the growing impatience within the community, many observers feel that Capcom should move beyond vague social‑media hints and provide concrete information about the RE5 project.

The studio's pattern of announcing remakes only after they are well into production has left some fans feeling sidelined, especially after the successful launch of the Resident Evil 4 remake over three years ago. A clear roadmap that addresses both the technical feasibility of split‑screen co‑op and an estimated release window would go a long way toward easing concerns.

Until then, the conversation will likely continue to revolve around two central themes: preserving the nostalgic couch‑co‑op experience that defined the original and navigating the development schedule in light of Capcom's ambitious remake slate. As the company prepares to unleash Code: Veronica in 2027, the industry will be watching closely to see whether the iconic Resident Evil 5 will eventually receive the modern treatment fans have long demanded, and if so, whether it will retain the cooperative spirit that made it a landmark title in the survival‑horror genre





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