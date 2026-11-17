Strictly contestant Will Best expresses gratitude to fiancée Tobi for caring for newborn Sonny while he competed with Dianne Buswell, who was eliminated alongside Jaime Winstone and Carlos Gu.

Big Brother presenter Will Best, aged 41, has publicly expressed his deep gratitude to his fiancée Tobi for managing their home life and caring for their newborn son, Sonny, while Best competed on the popular dance competition series. The announcement follows Best's elimination from the show, a moment that coincided with his return to domestic duties after several months of intense public scrutiny and physical exertion. Best, who welcomed Sonny just one month before the competition began, described the experience as both incredibly challenging and deeply rewarding.

Elimination Details and Judge Decisions

Will Best and his professional dance partner Dianne Buswell were eliminated from the competition on Sunday night after finishing in the bottom two alongside celebrities Jaime Winstone and Carlos Gu. The judges, a panel of four, cast their votes to determine which couple would remain in the contest, ultimately voting three to one to save Winstone and Gu. Craig Revel Horwood, a judge on the show, cast the decisive vote in favor of the other pair, confirming Best and Buswell's exit from the ballroom.

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Emotional Message on Social Media Platform

Following the broadcast, Best took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with his followers and supporters. He stated that watching the episode back made him emotional due to the magnitude of the experience. He described the couple of months spent on the show as an incredible journey, expressing honor and privilege at being part of the series. Best highlighted his admiration for Buswell, calling her a wonderful person and praising her dedication throughout the intense training schedule.

Partner Support and Newborn Care Arrangements

A significant portion of Best's message was dedicated to thanking his partner Tobi for her unwavering support. He noted that Tobi was the main reason he could participate, as she was handling all responsibilities at home. Best acknowledged that Tobi had been looking after their son, Sonny, whose cries could be heard in the background of some clips. He described Tobi as unbelievable and praised her for holding down the fort, allowing him to focus entirely on his performance without distraction from domestic worries.

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Training Commitments and Professional Partnership

Best and Buswell had previously discussed the decision to join the show, knowing that a baby was on the way. Tobi encouraged Best to take the opportunity, citing it as a once-in-a-lifetime chance. She requested only that they have dedicated family time once the competition concluded. The pair also had to balance the strict training regimen with Best's existing commitments as a presenter for Big Brother. This balancing act was mirrored by Buswell, who is also a new mother to her son with partner Joe Sugg, having welcomed the child earlier in the year.

Personal Motivation and Future Family Plans

Both parents found strength in their children during the competition. Buswell revealed that thinking of her son helped calm her nerves during difficult moments. Best shared a similar sentiment, stating that he pictures Tobi and Sonny watching him before every Saturday night performance. This visualization reminds him that the competition should be fun and entertaining rather than just a high-pressure contest. Now that the show is over, Best looks forward to spending quality time with his family, finally returning to annoy Tobi around the house in a more relaxed setting.