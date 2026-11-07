Will Best Promises Family Time After Strictly Come Dancing Ends

Will Best and partner Tobi Rose await the end of the BBC show to enjoy family time with baby Sonny, balancing his roles on Big Brother and Strictly Come Dancing.

Presenter Will Best has committed to spending quality time with his partner Tobi Rose and their newborn son, Sonny, once his current commitments on the BBC program Strictly Come Dancing conclude. The forty-one-year-old television host faces a rigorous schedule that includes hosting Big Brother and competing in the dance competition, a period marked by the recent arrival of his first child.

Balancing New Fatherhood and Television Roles

Will Best made the decision to join the BBC show with full awareness of the impending birth of his child. He and Tobi Rose engaged in thorough discussions before accepting the opportunity, recognizing it as a unique professional chance. Rose supported the move, emphasizing that it was a once-in-a-lifetime career event for her partner.

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However, the agreement included a crucial condition from Rose. She requested a promise that the couple would dedicate significant time to their family unit once the filming wrapped. Best confirmed that they are both eagerly anticipating this period of uninterrupted family time together.

His days are currently consumed by a demanding routine of rehearsals, live television broadcasts, and travel back to his home to see his young family. This intense workload is similar to what his Strictly partner, Dianne Buswell, experiences. Buswell also became a new parent this year, welcoming her first child with her partner, Joe Sugg.

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Emotional Support from Family Members

Both Best and Buswell have found that their children provide emotional resilience during the competition. Buswell revealed that thinking of her son helps calm her nerves during high-pressure moments on the dance floor. She noted that having supportive partners back home is essential for managing their busy schedules.

Best shares this sentiment, explaining that he visualizes Rose and Sonny watching his performances. This mental image serves as a reminder that the competition should remain enjoyable. He views the show as an entertainment platform where the primary goal is to have fun and engage the audience.

The physical demands of the dance training have also impacted Best significantly. He admitted that his belt is now one hole tighter due to the exertion. Activities like the jive and quickstep involve continuous running and sweating, which he found more physically taxing than anticipated.

Physical Toll and Dietary Adjustments

Best highlighted that the brain power required for the choreography is equally draining. The mental fatigue often leaves him more exhausted than the physical activity itself. To compensate for the high calorie burn, he has adjusted his diet to include more snacks.

He mentioned consuming items like KitKats, packets of crisps, and burgers to maintain his energy levels. This dietary shift is a direct response to the rigorous training schedule, which leaves little time for traditional meal preparation.

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Despite the challenges, Best remains focused on his performance. He recently performed a quickstep to This Love by Maroon 5, delivering high energy on stage. Judge Motsi Mabuse praised his showmanship, while Craig Revel Horwood noted some physical stiffness but acknowledged the pair's watchability.

Upcoming Projects and Colleague Praise

Beyond his current duties, Best has spoken positively about his former Big Brother co-host, AJ Odudu. He suggested that she is well-suited for the reality series I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Best described Odudu as funny, kind, and capable of uplifting those around her.

He credited Odudu for helping him secure his position on Big Brother. Best expressed confidence that she could win the competition if she participates. His endorsement highlights his strong professional relationships within the reality television sector.

The recent performance by Best and Buswell earned a score of twenty-nine points. This result follows previous interactions where the pair navigated minor technical issues, such as a wardrobe malfunction involving falling pearls. The team continues to refine their routines as the competition progresses.