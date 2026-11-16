Will Best and Dianne Buswell Eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing viewers are reacting after Will Best and Dianne Buswell were eliminated in the bottom two. The couple faced Jaime Winstone and Carlos Gu before the judges voted to send them home.

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Will Best and his professional partner Dianne Buswell were eliminated from the show on Sunday night after landing in the bottom two alongside Jaime Winstone and Carlos Gu. The Big Brother presenter, 41, and the Love Island winner departed the ballroom following a decisive vote by the judges panel.

Elimination Details and Judge Voting

Will Best and Dianne Buswell faced off against Jaime Winstone and Carlos Gu after receiving the lowest scores from the judging panel. The judges, comprising Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, and Bruno Tonioli, voted three to one to save their rivals. Craig Revel Horwood cast the decisive vote that determined the final outcome of the week.

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This exit marks the end of the journey for the couple, who had been praised for their chemistry and dedication throughout the competition. The decision to eliminate the Big Brother star and his partner concluded their stint on the popular BBC dance program.

Will Best Thanks Partner Tobi and Newborn Son

Shortly after the broadcast, Will Best took to Instagram to express his gratitude, particularly focusing on his fiancée Tobi and their newborn son, Sonny. Best welcomed his first child just last month while he was in the midst of the rigorous training schedule required for the competition.

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Best posted a heartfelt message stating that watching the episode had been an emotional experience. He described the couple of months on the show as incredible and felt honored to participate. He specifically thanked his partner for holding down the fort at home, acknowledging her role in managing their new family life while he was away.

In his post, Best mentioned that his fiancée had been amazing in supporting him. He joked that now that he has returned, he will annoy her around the house for a bit. He also confirmed that their son could be heard in the background of his video message.

Dianne Buswell Shares Parenting Strength

Dianne Buswell, who also became a parent earlier this year with her partner Joe Sugg, revealed that their children provided a significant source of strength during the contest. The professional dancer explained that thinking about her son helped calm her nerves during moments of fear or anxiety on the dance floor.

Buswell noted that having incredible partners back home who helped them immensely allowed them to perform at their best. For her, picturing her little boy gave her an extra boost and made her feel better when she felt nervous or scared during performances.

Best added that he also visualized Tobi and Sonny watching him before every Saturday night performance. This mental image reminded him that the competition was meant to be fun and a source of entertainment for the audience, rather than just a high-pressure contest.

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Looking Ahead to Strictly Come Dancing 2026

As the current season concludes, attention has shifted toward the upcoming cast for Strictly Come Dancing 2026. The BBC has confirmed several high-profile celebrities who will join the ballroom next year, including EastEnders star Lacey Turner and Neighbours actress Delta Goodrem.

Other confirmed contestants include Love Island 2025 winner Cach Mercer and Britain's most successful Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey. Each star has shared their motivations for joining the show, with Turner citing excitement and terror, and Goodrem noting the honor of stepping onto a new stage type.

The 2026 lineup also features TikTok influencer Cach Mercer, who is excited to learn Ballroom and perform the Foxtrot for the first time. Dame Sarah Storey described the challenge as hugely exciting, marking a new endeavor soon after stepping down from her athletic career.

While Will Best and Dianne Buswell have left the competition, their journey has highlighted the personal sacrifices and family dynamics involved in participating in such a demanding reality show. The upcoming season promises to bring new stories of dedication and entertainment from the newly announced cast of celebrities.