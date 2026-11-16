Texas quarterback Arch Manning will take part in Senior Day ceremonies before the Longhorns' final home game against Arkansas, though he has not decided whether to return, transfer or enter the NFL draft.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning said Monday he will participate in Saturday's Senior Day ceremonies before the final home game of the season against Arkansas. The fourth-year player said he has not yet started to think about his playing future.

He will have one season of eligibility remaining after this year. Manning must eventually decide whether to stay at Texas, transfer or enter the 2027 NFL Draft. Participating in the pregame ceremony does not force him to leave. Even if he takes part, Manning could return to Texas next season if he chooses not to turn professional.

Also read Arch Manning's Clutch Gene Changes Course of Texas' Season

I am a senior, so I am doing it, Manning said of the Senior Day events. He added that his time with the program has been great and that he feels he has grown a lot as a person and a player. I have enjoyed my time, but I am just focused on this week, winning this week, Manning said. I am not really thinking about the future right now.

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Texas Longhorns Playoff Hopes

Saturday will be the final regular season home game for the No. 8 Longhorns, who are 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the Southeastern Conference. Texas is ranked No. 6 in the College Football Playoff standings and could still potentially host a playoff game. The Longhorns are on a four-game win streak that has them in position to return to the playoff after missing out last season.

The grandson of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning and nephew of Super Bowl winners Peyton and Eli Manning is 20-5 as a starter. His career has ranged from being projected as a Heisman Trophy favorite to facing withering criticism after losses. Manning led a late rally to beat LSU 22-21 at Baton Rouge on Saturday, throwing the winning touchdown pass to Raleek Brown with 3 seconds to play. It has been a roller-coaster season for Manning and Texas.

Arch Manning Season Performance

The Longhorns took over the No. 1 ranking after a thrilling 24-23 win over Ohio State in September. They then narrowly lost two of their next four games to Oklahoma and Florida, leaving some to wonder about the team and its quarterback. Manning has completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 2,198 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Manning said his career has been great as Texas looks to march toward a national championship before he has to make the big decision. His presence in Senior Day festivities makes it clear that going to the NFL remains on the table with his and Texas stock on the rise. The Longhorns could still host a College Football Playoff game.