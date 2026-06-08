Will Anderson Jr. Debunks Weight Gain Rumors, Focuses on Toning as Texans Eye Postseason Breakthrough

Texans All-Pro defensive end Will Anderson Jr. laughs off viral rumors about gaining 25 pounds, clarifying his offseason focus was dieting and toning. Amid his record $150 million extension, Anderson's relentless practice style draws both awe and management from coaches. Houston believes its improved roster, highlighted by key additions, can help Anderson and the team overcome their AFC divisional round hurdle.

Will Anderson Jr. , the Houston Texans All-Pro defensive end , addressed viral rumors about his weight gain during his youth football camp. He clarified that he has not added 25 pounds of muscle as speculated, but rather has been focusing on better dieting and toning his body, with his current weight around 258-260 pounds.

Anderson emphasized that the rumors are false and that he has simply been working out intensely and paying close attention to his nutrition. His offseason has been highly productive, highlighted by a record-setting $150 million contract extension, making him the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Anderson's work ethic and relentless style are well known. Teammates and coaches note that he approaches practice with the same intensity as a game, which can be challenging for offensive players during drills.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans and defensive coordinator Matt Burke discussed how Anderson's all-out effort sometimes requires them to manage his repetitions to avoid disrupting offensive installations or creating bad habits in other defensive linemen. Burke explained that Anderson doesn't understand holding back and that his 'super power' is his explosive, consistent effort. This intensity has made him nearly unblockable and a terror for opposing quarterbacks.

With 30 career sacks and a finalist for NFL Defensive Player of the Year last season, Anderson is a cornerstone of the Texans' defense. The team has made the playoffs in each season under Ryans but has yet to advance past the AFC divisional round, holding an 0-7 record in that round. Anderson stressed the team's Super Bowl mission and the need to take one step at a time to get over the second-round hump.

The Texans added notable offensive weapons this offseason, including offensive linemen Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith, running back David Montgomery via trade, and safety Reed Blankenship. Anderson praised the new additions, the high energy, and the immediate chemistry within the team, calling it one of the best OTAs he's experienced. The combination of Anderson's elite talent, a lucrative new deal, and strengthened roster depth positions the Texans as serious contenders aiming to finally break through in the postseason





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Will Anderson Jr. Houston Texans NFL Defensive End Contract Extension Weight Rumors Offseason Workout Postseason Super Bowl Demeco Ryans Matt Burke

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