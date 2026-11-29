Will AI kill the stop-motion star? This director says it’s up to you
Ask an AI chatbot what the Oscar frontrunner is for best animated feature and the answer is “Wildwood.” That’s a bit ironic, since the film is defiantly anti-AI, using 233 puppets with 142,030 interchangeable facial expressions shot across 132 hand-built sets.
Ask an AI chatbot what the Oscar frontrunner is for best animated feature and the answer is “Wildwood. ” That’s a bit ironic, since the film is defiantly anti-AI, using 233 puppets with 142,030 interchangeable facial expressions shot across 132 hand-built sets.
“It is an incredibly laborious, painstaking, tedious, horrible way to make a movie,” Travis Knight, the film’s director, told CNN. “But it’s a very human way to make a movie. ” “Wildwood” was released in October and follows Prue, a headstrong teen girl who sets off into an enchanted forest to find her kidnapped baby brother.
"Wildwood" is Oregon-based Laika Studios' most expensive film to date. Knight’s film studio, Oregon-based Laika Studios, has specialized in the lost art of stop-motion animation for two decades. It was behind the 2009 breakout hit “Coraline,” on which Knight was lead animator, and the Oscar-nominated “Kubo and the Two Strings,” which he directed.
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