'It may be the wrong way...but we do need a major wake-up call to clear the air of the anti-science environmental nonsense.'

Climate change and the environment are not particularly “hot” issues with the electorate these days. It is way down the list of top concerns. Yet, the Trump administration has been particularly hostile to existing regulations on the environmental front, and has made significant policy reversals that are major setbacks to seriously addressing climate change.

That puts a big spotlight on a case in front of the Supreme Court right now—one where the county of Boulder, Colorado, is suing oil companies Suncor and ExxonMobil. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case last month. Dozens of municipalities around the country are attempting to pursue similar actions.

Also read All-star lineup plays Boulder Theater to help save historic Jamestown Merc

As we have seen in other areas where government regulation has been viewed as too weak—such as social media and tobacco products—the courts have been used as an alternative way to create more socially responsive behavior on the part of industries. Judicially imposed major damage awards have a way of focusing industry attention and causing industries to tame practices where societal harms have clearly been demonstrated.

In this case, Boulder is seeking financial compensation for everything from wildfires to reduced farm output. The issue in the case before the Supreme Court is whether a local government can sue energy companies under state law and recover monetary damages for harms that have been inflicted in their local area that are clearly attributable to climate change.

This has turned into a major political question, with members of Congress and a coalition of states along with the Trump Justice Department weighing in to support the oil companies, and a number of other members of Congress and other states submitting briefs in favor of Boulder's position. The issue presented is a very complex one as to whether the federal government has sole purview over regulating greenhouse gas emissions and whether state laws that might give local jurisdictions the ability to redress environmental impact in their areas can be pursued.

We have seen in a number of other areas industries looking to preempt state involvement in their sectors, from AI companies to prediction markets, on the theory that regulation requires the certainty and stability of a single nationwide regulator, but in some elements of the environmental area plenty of room has been left for the state's regulator to step in. The oil companies are arguing that interstate pollution is a federal issue and a global matter, and that a Colorado municipality should not be able to use its law to impose liability for activities that are occurring outside of their jurisdiction, throughout the country and the world.

Moreover, they argue that the Clean Air Act under the Environmental Protection Agency established a federal regulatory framework that preempts state and local governments from being able to regulate environmental practices. Boulder's argument is that they aren't attempting to regulate emission standards or regulate atmospheric requirements in any way, but are simply pursuing state laws which prohibit deceptive marketing.

Advertisement

The county is arguing that energy companies affirmatively mislead the public about the impact their products would have when it came to matters such as floods and droughts and other climate related impacts. Simply put, the question is whether local governments are preempted from pursuing damages for allegedly deceptive sales practices under the Clean Air Act—especially because if Congress is to preempt state law, courts have generally required that the preemption be quite specific.

Neither Congress nor the Supreme Court has ever addressed whether state tort law is preempted by federal environmental rules. The energy companies, on the other hand, argue allowing any municipality to sue for damages that would effectively create such massive liability is effectively tantamount to regulating the oil companies.

What complicates the oil industry’s argument is that the Environmental Protection Agency , in pursuing the Trump administration’s anti-environmental crusade, has recently stated that it does not believe it has the authority to regulate auto emissions and their greenhouse gas effect. That makes it much harder for the industry to argue, at least when it comes to auto emissions, that the federal government has preempted state law.

What makes this case particularly fascinating is that Justice Samuel Alito has recused himself, presumably because of some financial interests in oil stocks. That opens up the possibility there may be a 4-4 split on the Court, which would essentially mean that the state court case Boulder has filed would be able to proceed.

Based on oral arguments, there is some sense that Justice Neil Gorsuch, whose mother was once head of the EPA, might vote with the three liberal judges in siding with Boulder. It is important to note that the question of whether the oil companies are indeed liable, and if so, for how much is not at issue in the Supreme Court case, but only whether Boulder has the right to proceed to trial to determine those very issues.

As a matter of environmental policy, it is probably a bad idea to leave a major national and global problem in the hands of a multitude of local municipalities and states suing for damages, as compared with meaningful environmental regulations at the federal level. However, given the Trump administration's rollback of important Obama and Biden administration rules that had begun to make some progress in dealing with climate change, allowing the Boulder suit to proceed may put the kind of pressure on the industry, and in turn the Trump administration, needed to reverse course.

It may be the wrong way to clean the air, but we do need a major wake-up call to clear the air of the anti-science environmental nonsense with which the Trump administration is polluting climate change policy. Tom Rogers is executive chairman of the AI film studio Fountain 0, executive chairman of agentic AI company Claigrid, Inc., the founder of CNBC, an on-air CNBC contributor, a member of the Task Force for American Democracy.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own. Climate change and the environment are not particularly “hot” issues with the electorate these days. It is way down the list of top concerns. Yet, the Trump administration has been particularly hostile to existing regulations on the environmental front, and has made significant policy reversals that are major setbacks to seriously addressing climate change.

That puts a big spotlight on a case in front of the Supreme Court right now—one where the county of Boulder, Colorado, is suing oil companies Suncor and ExxonMobil. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case last month. Dozens of municipalities around the country are attempting to pursue similar actions.

As we have seen in other areas where government regulation has been viewed as too weak—such as social media and tobacco products—the courts have been used as an alternative way to create more socially responsive behavior on the part of industries. Judicially imposed major damage awards have a way of focusing industry attention and causing industries to tame practices where societal harms have clearly been demonstrated.

Advertisement

In this case, Boulder is seeking financial compensation for everything from wildfires to reduced farm output. The issue in the case before the Supreme Court is whether a local government can sue energy companies under state law and recover monetary damages for harms that have been inflicted in their local area that are clearly attributable to climate change.

This has turned into a major political question, with members of Congress and a coalition of states along with the Trump Justice Department weighing in to support the oil companies, and a number of other members of Congress and other states submitting briefs in favor of Boulder's position. The issue presented is a very complex one as to whether the federal government has sole purview over regulating greenhouse gas emissions and whether state laws that might give local jurisdictions the ability to redress environmental impact in their areas can be pursued.

We have seen in a number of other areas industries looking to preempt state involvement in their sectors, from AI companies to prediction markets, on the theory that regulation requires the certainty and stability of a single nationwide regulator, but in some elements of the environmental area plenty of room has been left for the state's regulator to step in. The oil companies are arguing that interstate pollution is a federal issue and a global matter, and that a Colorado municipality should not be able to use its law to impose liability for activities that are occurring outside of their jurisdiction, throughout the country and the world.

Moreover, they argue that the Clean Air Act under the Environmental Protection Agency established a federal regulatory framework that preempts state and local governments from being able to regulate environmental practices. Boulder's argument is that they aren't attempting to regulate emission standards or regulate atmospheric requirements in any way, but are simply pursuing state laws which prohibit deceptive marketing.

The county is arguing that energy companies affirmatively mislead the public about the impact their products would have when it came to matters such as floods and droughts and other climate related impacts. Simply put, the question is whether local governments are preempted from pursuing damages for allegedly deceptive sales practices under the Clean Air Act—especially because if Congress is to preempt state law, courts have generally required that the preemption be quite specific.

Neither Congress nor the Supreme Court has ever addressed whether state tort law is preempted by federal environmental rules. The energy companies, on the other hand, argue allowing any municipality to sue for damages that would effectively create such massive liability is effectively tantamount to regulating the oil companies.

What complicates the oil industry’s argument is that the Environmental Protection Agency , in pursuing the Trump administration’s anti-environmental crusade, has recently stated that it does not believe it has the authority to regulate auto emissions and their greenhouse gas effect. That makes it much harder for the industry to argue, at least when it comes to auto emissions, that the federal government has preempted state law.

What makes this case particularly fascinating is that Justice Samuel Alito has recused himself, presumably because of some financial interests in oil stocks. That opens up the possibility there may be a 4-4 split on the Court, which would essentially mean that the state court case Boulder has filed would be able to proceed.

Based on oral arguments, there is some sense that Justice Neil Gorsuch, whose mother was once head of the EPA, might vote with the three liberal judges in siding with Boulder. It is important to note that the question of whether the oil companies are indeed liable, and if so, for how much is not at issue in the Supreme Court case, but only whether Boulder has the right to proceed to trial to determine those very issues.

As a matter of environmental policy, it is probably a bad idea to leave a major national and global problem in the hands of a multitude of local municipalities and states suing for damages, as compared with meaningful environmental regulations at the federal level. However, given the Trump administration's rollback of important Obama and Biden administration rules that had begun to make some progress in dealing with climate change, allowing the Boulder suit to proceed may put the kind of pressure on the industry, and in turn the Trump administration, needed to reverse course.

It may be the wrong way to clean the air, but we do need a major wake-up call to clear the air of the anti-science environmental nonsense with which the Trump administration is polluting climate change policy. Tom Rogers is executive chairman of the AI film studio Fountain 0, executive chairman of agentic AI company Claigrid, Inc., the founder of CNBC, an on-air CNBC contributor, a member of the Task Force for American Democracy.