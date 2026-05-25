Wildwood: Laika Studios' First Feature Film in Seven Years

Wildwood is the eagerly awaited first feature film from Laika Studios in seven years. The animated fantasy flick centers on Prue McKeel, a teenager who goes into an enchanted forest to find her brother. The film's voice cast includes Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jacob Tremblay, Carey Mulligan, Awkwafina, Mahershala Ali, Angela Bassett, Charlie Day, and Jake Johnson. The film is also directed by Travis Knight, who previously directed Kubo and the Two Strings.

Laika's latest film, Wildwood , is the studio's first movie in seven years, following Coraline (2009), Paranorman (2012), The Boxtrolls (2014), Kubo and the Two Strings (2016), and Missing Link (2019).

The animated fantasy flick centers on Prue McKeel, a teenager who goes into an enchanted forest to find her brother. The film's voice cast includes Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jacob Tremblay, Carey Mulligan, Awkwafina, Mahershala Ali, Angela Bassett, Charlie Day, and Jake Johnson. The film is also directed by Travis Knight, who previously directed Kubo and the Two Strings. Early reactions for Masters of the Universe, Knight's upcoming live-action film, have been mostly positive, which is a promising sign for Wildwood.

Masters of the Universe's cast includes Nicholas Galitzine, Idris Elba, Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, and Jared Leto. Several early reactions to the film have been shared, and they are mostly positive. Travis Knight is proving how consistent he is at directing well-received films, with his excellent track record as a director, animator, producer, and CEO of Laika. His great track record proves that Wildwood has plenty of potential to be another memorable film from Laika





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Laika Studios Wildwood Coraline Paranorman The Boxtrolls Kubo And The Two Strings Missing Link Travis Knight Masters Of The Universe Peyton Elizabeth Lee Jacob Tremblay Carey Mulligan Awkwafina Mahershala Ali Angela Bassett Charlie Day Jake Johnson Travis Knight Masters Of The Universe Wildwood Animated Film Fantasy Flick Horror Adventure Release Date Director Writers Cast Producers RT Critic Scores Excellent Track Record Memorable Film

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Quinta Brunson and Fleischer Studios Join Forces for Betty Boop MovieQuinta Brunson, the Emmy-winning creator and star of ABC's 'Abbott Elementary', is teaming up with Fleischer Studios to develop and star in a feature adaptation of Betty Boop, one of the world's most famous cartoon characters. The film will trace the origin and evolution of Betty Boop through the perspective of her creator, exploring the relationship between the artist and his creation.

Read more »

Rain and wind fail to keep Memorial Day crowds away from Wildwood boardwalkWind and rain swept across the Jersey Shore on Memorial Day Saturday, but the dreary weather did little to deter crowds from visiting the Wildwood boardwalk for the unofficial start of summer.

Read more »

Pounding potassium: Elite eaters take over Wildwood for world banana-eating championshipFourteen of the world’s top competitive eaters descended on a windy Wildwood boardwalk Saturday afternoon to determine who could bulldoze a 15-banana blitz the fastest.

Read more »

Warhorse Studios' Lord of the Rings Open-World RPG: A Game Fans Have Dreamed OfKingdom Come: Deliverance developer Warhorse Studios has confirmed that they are the team working on the long-rumored Lord of the Rings open-world RPG. The game is set to have an enormous budget (with some estimates putting forward more than $100 million) and it really does have the potential to be an all-time classic. The world they'll be creating, already laid out in immense detail by its original creator, lends itself perfectly to the genre, whilst still giving enough wiggle room that they can include some of their own identity as a developer in the final product. Working within that framework, they can produce a game on the scale of what they're attempting. This could be the game LOTR fans have dreamed of.

Read more »