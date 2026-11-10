Wildwood Box Office Falls 22% as Franchise Animation Dominates 2026

The Wildwood box office fell 22% last weekend, earning $7 million domestically, while franchise hits like Toy Story 5 thrived in 2026.

The Wildwood box office performance has become the sharpest contrast in an otherwise record-setting year for animated films. Laika's stop-motion fantasy Wildwood took a 22% drop in ticket sales last weekend, earning just $7 million domestically and lifting its global total to $47.5 million. The slide arrives as franchise-driven animation continues to dominate theaters worldwide.

Animated movies have been as popular as ever in 2026, with the biggest hits coming from major franchises. Wildwood, released this Fall, has earned some of the strongest reviews of the year, yet its commercial path has been far from smooth. The gap between critical praise and ticket sales is the central story for animation fans heading into the awards season.

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Wildwood Box Office Drop Explains the Struggle

Wildwood fell 22% at the domestic box office last weekend, according to the figures reported by Collider. The film took in $7 million in the United States and Canada alone, bringing its worldwide total to $47.5 million. Those numbers are weak for a film that reportedly carries a $100 million production budget.

Laika, the studio behind the film, has built its reputation on handcrafted stop-motion features that reward patient, detailed filmmaking. Wildwood has continued that tradition, and critics have praised its artistry as one of the best achievements of the year. However, the box office results suggest that strong reviews alone have not been enough to draw audiences into theaters.

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The drop is especially frustrating for supporters who have actively campaigned for people to see the film. Their efforts have not translated into the kind of opening momentum needed to offset a costly production. As a result, the film continues to look unlikely to succeed financially.

Franchise Hits Overshadow Laika and Stop-Motion Films

Franchise animation has delivered the year's biggest commercial results, with Pixar's Toy Story 5 and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie leading the way. Toy Story 5 returned more than $1.1 billion at the global box office after its June release. The film reunited Woody, voiced by Tom Hanks, and Buzz, voiced by Tim Allen, with Jessie, voiced by Joan Cusack, and the rest of the gang.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was the first billion-dollar hit of 2026, a video game adaptation sequel starring Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Jack Black. Its success set the tone for the year, which was the strongest for theaters since the COVID-19 pandemic. Toy Story 5 then became the second billion-dollar success of the year.

Purists argue that the dominance of major franchise additions leaves little room for original and handcrafted projects. Toy Story 5 had a reported production budget of $250 million, far below the $100 million budget reported for Wildwood. The comparison shows that a lower budget alone does not guarantee strong returns when audiences are choosing among familiar brands.

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Wildwood Awards Outlook and Next Steps

Wildwood is widely viewed as the heir apparent to the Best Animated Feature award at next year's Oscars. That position rests largely on its critical reception, which has been among the best of the year. Whether the film can sustain awards attention while its theatrical run weakens remains the key question for Laika.

For now, the immediate consequence falls on Laika and its investors, who face a gap between the film's acclaim and its earnings. Theater owners and audiences will also feel the effect, since Wildwood's performance shapes which animated titles receive screen time in future weekends. Industry watchers will look to upcoming weekend box office reports to measure whether the film can recover any momentum.