Wildwood Box Office Analysis: Laika's Stop-Motion Film Clears $60 Million

Laika and Fathom Entertainment report that Wildwood has earned $60.92 million globally, beating domestic records and rival animated releases despite a $100 million budget.

Laika Studios and Fathom Entertainment have announced a significant commercial milestone for their latest theatrical release, Wildwood. The stop-motion animated feature directed by Travis Knight has officially surpassed the $60 million mark in worldwide box office gross by the end of Tuesday. This achievement marks a pivotal moment for the Portland-based animation house, which has faced varying degrees of commercial success in recent years.

Global Box Office Milestone and Regional Breakdown

The cumulative financial performance of the film reveals a strong global reach, with domestic theaters contributing $41.86 million to the total. International territories provided an additional $19.06 million, bringing the global total to $60.92 million. These figures establish the film as a standout performer in its specific distribution category and demonstrate broad international appeal for the fantasy adaptation.

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For Fathom Entertainment, which distributed the movie in theaters, this performance represents a historic domestic achievement. The release is by far the company's biggest theatrical feature at the domestic box office to date. It decisively beats the previous record holder, The Blind, a biopic about Phil Robertson that earned $17.3 million domestically. This comparison highlights a substantial increase in earning potential for Fathom's flagship releases.

Competitive Positioning Against 2026 Animated Releases

While Wildwood operates in a different financial tier than industry giants, it has successfully outperformed specific competitors within the 2026 animated movie landscape. The film cannot compete with the domestic grosses of mega-hits like The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which earned $429.8 million, and Toy Story 5, which earned $480.3 million. These two titles currently rank as the fourth and third highest-grossing movies of the year so far in North America.

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However, Wildwood has managed to surpass the total domestic gross of DreamWorks' Forgotten Island. DreamWorks' animated title earned $37.6 million domestically, placing Wildwood significantly ahead of its direct competitor in terms of pure domestic earnings. This success suggests that audiences are gravitating toward the unique stop-motion aesthetic and narrative depth offered by Laika, even against larger studio budgets.

Production Backstory and Creative Team Details

The film is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Colin Meloy and Carson Ellis. The story follows Prue McKeel, portrayed by Peyton Elizabeth Lee, who attempts to rescue her little brother when he is kidnapped by crows and taken to a magical world in the woods outside Portland. The star-studded voice cast supports this narrative, including Angela Bassett, Jacob Tremblay, Carey Mulligan, and Richard E. Grant.

Additional notable voice actors in the 2026 release include Charlie Day, Blythe Danner, Amandla Stenberg, Awkwafina, Tom Waits, Maya Erskine, Jake Johnson, Jemaine Clement, and Mahershala Ali. Director Travis Knight, known for his previous work on Kubo and the Two Strings, helms this production. The creative team aims to deliver a fantasy adventure that resonates with both critics and general audiences.

Critical Reception and Long-Term Box Office Projections

The film maintains matching 97% scores from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating strong positive reception. Fathom Entertainment reports that Wildwood is continuing to track ahead of their 2016 title Kubo and the Two Strings at the same point in its run. Kubo ultimately made $48 million at the domestic box office and $76.2 million globally, providing a benchmark for Wildwood's potential trajectory.

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If Wildwood follows a similar growth curve, it could potentially draw much nearer to the $100 million global milestone by the end of its run. This would potentially make it Laika's first movie to hit that milestone in 12 years. The success suggests a return to form for the studio, which experienced significant diminishing returns with their most recent movie, the 2019 Bigfoot adventure comedy Missing Link.

Production Costs and Profitability Challenges

Despite the strong box office performance, Wildwood is not guaranteed to be a financial hit due to its massive production budget. The stop-motion movie underwent an expensive 16-year production process that reportedly cost Laika $100 million. This high cost reflects the labor-intensive nature of stop-motion animation, which requires meticulous frame-by-frame construction.

Industry analysis suggests that the movie may need to earn as much as $250 million to make up for that budget and its publicity campaign. While Fathom Entertainment could potentially turn a profit on their acquisition and distribution costs, the total required earnings present a high barrier. It is ultimately highly unlikely to reach that $250 million benchmark by the end of its theatrical run, even though it is performing well by Laika's recent standards.

The financial landscape for independent animation studios remains challenging. Laika's recent history includes Missing Link being outperformed by the rival CG-animated Smallfoot, which debuted the year prior and grossed $214 million worldwide. While Wildwood marks a return to form for Laika, the gap between box office gross and total profitability remains wide. The studio must rely on long-term value through home media, streaming rights, and brand building to fully recoup its significant investment.