Wildfires Leave Lasting Scars: Stories of Loss, Resilience and Art

More than a month after the devastating L.A. wildfires, the impact continues to resonate deeply with those who lost their homes. This article explores the multifaceted experiences of those affected, highlighting the emotional toll of irreplaceable losses, the enduring spirit of resilience, and the power of art as a means of processing trauma and finding healing.

More than a month after the devastating L.A. wildfires, the reminders come daily for people who lost their homes. “Every day or two we remember something that's irreplaceable,” said Adam Lewis. The three-bedroom house he was renting with his wife and two teenage sons burned down in the Palisades Fire.— Adam Lewis, whose house burned down in the Palisades Fire. Lewis was alone at home the day the fire broke out.

When he saw the flames get too close for comfort he packed his SUV with a couple changes of clothes and grabbed two memory boxes that his wife had put together that included “some old artwork that the kids have and some old report cards and just some keepsakes.”“I didn't take those, you know, there were things from my Bar Mitzvah… my high school yearbooks and junior high yearbooks,” he said. Adam Lewis saved a memory box if his son's school work and mementos. He did not save a box of items from his own life.As people who lost their homes in the L.A. fires begin to rebuild their lives, the memories of what they lost tug at them, while also providing a type of encouragement to go forward.Television and film actor Phil Abrams lived in a house near Bienvenida Avenue and Sunset Boulevard in Pacific Palisades for 30 years with his wife and sons.On his property, the only things standing are the porcelain toilets and bathtubs and a Peloton bike, “completely melted except for the frame.” The Eaton Fire also destroyed his childhood home in Altadena. Abrams’ 28-year-old autistic son had started working at the Ralph’s supermarket in Pacific Palisades. “He was proud, still challenged at times with interactions with people, but he was proud and very happy to be working there,” Abrams said. It was a milestone for his son, Abrams said, because earlier in life Abrams did not believe his son’s autism would allow him to be this functional in social and work settings.The family is living in Marina del Rey and Abrams suggested his son apply to work at the Ralph’s nearby, but his son didn’t immediately embrace the move, saying he didn’t know the layout of this store. “Did you know the layout when you started at the Palisades ?” Abrams asked his son. “And he went, ‘No,’ and that was it. I didn't press him or talk to him any more about that.”Altadena had runners’ clubs before the Eaton Fire’s destruction, but those routines have been altered. “We've gotten together to run around the streets in Pasadena” after the fires, but not their usual routes in Altadena, said Jinghuan Liu Tervalon, a member of Altaruns.The group ran twice a week by the Pasadena Waldorf School in Altadena and the Altadena Town & Country Club. Both have burned.She took up running after her now 17-year-old son was born, and found it helped her cope with the challenges of being a single mom. For over a decade she’s trained in Altadena for marathons around the world. She also pursued writing,The fire burned down the Altadena home Liu Tervalon shared with her husband and two children. She can still picture the nearly two dozen running shoes by her front door and other parts of the house. “I have so many different pairs of trainers that I put most of my miles on. I have racers. I have spikes for track meets and I have trail shoes. I have recovery sandals. I have all these different shoes,” she said. “I just had two pairs that night of the evacuation.” And she's still using those shoes she saved for her runs. She also saved some of her daughter's art work and a metal drink container given to her at a retreat that combined writing and running.Zabalam Temple, an acrylic painting on canvas over shaped panel that measures 30 x 30 inches, was created by Mary Anna Pomonis. The piece and nine others were destroyed in an Altadena gallery by the Eaton Fire.“For the first time in my life, I felt like this was the best work that I knew I could make,” she said.The pieces brought together thoughts she’s had since growing up attending Greek Orthodox mass in Champaign, Illinois. “As a kid I didn't really relate well to most of the stories in the kind of structure of the Orthodox Church,” and, she said she didn’t like being excluded from some of the church’s rituals.— Mary Anna Pomonis, visual artist “I was really interested in the stories that were not often as elaborated on…the stories that centered on women and female heroes,” she said, pointing to the Roman goddess Pomon





