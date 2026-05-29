Wildfire that burned 66 acres was stopped in Utah County, structures no longer threatened

A wildfire has started north of Birdseye in Utah County, estimated to be 66 acres. Structures are no longer threatened.

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire has started north of Birdseye in Utah County, estimated to be 66 acres. Structures are no longer threatened. Crews have responded to the Birdseye Fire, formerly known as the Anderson Point Fire, which is burning north of Birdseye.

"With the lack of precipitation we had, we want good participation from our communities to try to help us keep a handle on keeping those human caused fires down.. from last year, majority of the fires caused in utah were human caused.. so if you can just be smart with fires, smart with smoking if you're outdoors, smart where you park your vehicles, don't park in high vegetation," said Utah County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Ray Ormond.

Water from three nearby ponds was flown by helicopter to attack the fire, channeling it away from nearby homes.

"Unfortunately, with the winter we didnt have this year, and not having the precipitation that we're used to, the grass as you can see along the roadway is already starting to turn brown, that definitely was a factor for this fire today," said Sgt. Ormond. No structures were damaged.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story Structures threatened by wildfire breaking out in Utah County Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story. Recent Utah Wildfire Stories





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