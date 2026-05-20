Wildfire on Santa Rosa Island Threatens Rare Torrey Pine Species

A wildfire on Santa Rosa Island, where a critically endangered subspecies of Torrey pine tree grows, has been caused by the flare of a shipwrecked mariner. The fire has burned one-third of the island and poses a threat to the nation's rarest pine tree species.

The Vail & Vickers Ranch on Santa Rosa Island , which is home to critically endangered subspecies of Torrey pine and is known for its rare pine species, has been affected by a wildfire.

A single spark from a shipwrecked mariner has burned a significant portion of the island, including the grove of older Torrey pines. The park service reports a 26% containment rate and describes it as the largest recorded blaze on the island. While some trees are reportedly fine, the fire poses threats to the island's ecosystem and rare pine species





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Fire Torrey Pine Santa Rosa Island Shipwrecked Mariner Conservation Island Wildlife

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