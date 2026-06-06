Wildfire near Ambler grows to 500 acres

A wildfire burning tundra and black spruce in northwest Alaska grew to about 500 acres Friday and got within a mile of a small Alaska village, but state fire crews say the flames are slowing.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - A wildfire burning tundra and black spruce in northwest Alaska grew to about 500 acres Friday and got within a mile of a small Alaska village, but state fire crews say the flames are slowing.

The Kopshesut Fire, near the town of Ambler, was fanned by 30 mph wind gusts as it grew overnight from Thursday into Friday, The fire service said 24 smokejumpers were joined Friday by water-scooping planes, helicopters, and two air tankers from the Alaska Division of Forestry & Fire Protection. The fire was moving southeast toward the Kobuk River, not toward Ambler, a community of roughly 200, according to fire officials.

The blaze was first discovered Thursday afternoon by satellite heat-sensing technology, according to the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center. Hours later, fire crews had it about 10% contained with efforts focused on the eastern edge, the side nearest to Ambler. Driver involved in deadly late night Anchorage crash charged with manslaughterAlaska is heating up this week prompting weather alerts for Southern regions





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