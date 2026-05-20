Wildfire in Ventura County: Firefighters Battle to Contain

A wildfire in Ventura County has grown and threatens to spread into LA County. Firefighters and a helicopter water drop help extinguish the flaring-up of the fire in a parklet between homes.

As firefighters battle a growing Ventura County wildfire that threatens to spread into LA County, first responders are working against the clock to turn the tide against the raging blaze.

A video showed a fire flare-up in a parklet between homes on Sequoia Avenue in southeastern Ventura County, but was quickly extinguished Tuesday thanks to the help of firefighters and a helicopter water drop. Whipping wind spread the brush fire to a nearby tree, enveloping it in flames in the video before it was put out, with heavy smoke and ash filling the air





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California Local News Ventura County Wildfire LA County Wildfire Firefighters Helicopter Water Drop Brush Fire Tree Fire Heavy Smoke Simi Valley

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