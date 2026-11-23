Tatyana Kim steps down as Wildberries CEO after EU sanctions. Alexey Kulikov takes over as Russian e-commerce giant faces Western pressure and ownership changes.

Tatyana Kim has resigned as the chief executive officer of Wildberries' primary Russian operating entity. This leadership change occurs just days after the European Union sanctioned her in its latest package targeting Russian business figures. The transition marks a significant moment for the marketplace, which dominates nearly half of the Russian e-commerce sector. Alexey Kulikov, a long-time group executive, has been appointed as her successor. This move aims to separate day-to-day management from the sanctioned founder while maintaining corporate continuity.

Official Leadership Transition Details

According to Russia's corporate register, the EGRUL, the change was officially recorded on 19 November 2026. Alexey Kulikov, previously the head of group units VB Engineering and the Digiko ad agency, was registered as the new head of the company. He is not an outsider to the organization, having previously led several subsidiaries and affiliated structures within the group. This suggests the change is a managed internal succession rather than a sudden rupture in management. Kulikov's appointment points to continuity in operations despite the external political pressure. The formal registration confirms that Kim is no longer the general director of OOO Wildberries, the Russian operating company behind the country's largest online marketplace.

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European Union Sanctions Context

The timing of this leadership change is highly significant. It comes days after the European Union included Tatyana Kim in its latest sanctions package against Russia. This package expanded restrictions to 145 individuals and legal entities. In its official listing, the EU pointed to Wildberries' massive scale as a primary reason for the designation. The marketplace controls almost half of Russia's e-commerce market and ranks among the country's largest taxpayers. It also generates billions of dollars in annual sales, making it a critical node in the Russian economy. The EU document also alleges that the marketplace supplies goods to the Russian armed forces. These supplies allegedly include military and dual-use products. Furthermore, the EU highlighted Wildberries' strategic partnership with VTB, a bank already under sanctions. The EU decision cites the company's tax weight and its alleged role in supporting the military as key factors in the designation.

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Ownership Structure and Financial Impact

While Tatyana Kim has exited the general director role, the structural ownership of the company remains largely unchanged. She retains a 65% ownership stake in the combined RVB holding. The remaining 35% is held by structures linked to outdoor advertising operator Russ. This ownership distribution follows the 2024 merger of the two businesses, which created a combined digital platform spanning marketplace retail and outdoor advertising. OOO Wildberries holds the 65% stake, while OOO Stinn, the owner of Russ Outdoor, holds the remaining 35%. This structure gives the group both consumer reach and advertising inventory, strengthening its negotiating position with brands and sellers. Financially, the operating company has been performing strongly on paper. OOO Wildberries reported a profit of RUB 36.8 million in 2024. In 2025, the profit surged to RUB 14.2 billion. The charter capital of the operating company stands at RUB 10.1 million. Despite the corporate stability, Kim's personal fortune has shrunk. Forbes Russia's August 2026 ranking of the country's 20 richest women placed her wealth at USD 5 billion. This is a decrease from USD 7.1 billion a year earlier, representing a loss of more than USD 2 billion. Despite this decline, she remained in first place for the fifth time.

Strategic Rationale for Succession

Kim's exit from the general director role followed her personal sanctions listing by only a few days. This sequence is unlikely to be coincidental and appears to be a calculated corporate response. Sanctions designations create immediate practical problems for a company. Banking relationships, cross-border payments, supplier contracts, and even domestic partners can become reluctant to deal with a designated individual. Moving a sanctioned founder out of the formal management role is a common corporate strategy. It does not remove the sanctions on the individual, but it can reduce friction in day-to-day operations. It also creates a cleaner interface for counterparties that are not themselves restricted. However, it is important to note what the change does not do. Kim retains 65% of the combined RVB holding. Therefore, ownership and control remain with her. The EU's designation was based on the company's market position, its alleged military-related supplies, and its ties to VTB. None of these fundamental factors change simply because a different name appears in the EGRUL entry. The appointment of Alexey Kulikov, a manager with a track record inside group subsidiaries such as VB Engineering and Digiko, reinforces the view that this is a continuity measure. It ensures the business can continue to function under tightening Western restrictions without altering its core ownership or strategic direction.