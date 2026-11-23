Tatyana Kim steps down as Wildberries CEO following EU sanctions. Alexey Kulikov takes over management as the company navigates international restrictions and maintains market dominance in Russia.

Tatyana Kim has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer of Wildberries' Russian operating entity, marking a significant leadership transition for the nation's largest e-commerce platform. The European Union formally added Kim to its sanctions list on 19 November 2026, citing the company's dominance in the Russian digital market and alleged ties to military supply chains. This regulatory pressure triggered immediate corporate restructuring, with long-time executive Alexey Kulikov appointed as her successor to manage day-to-day operations.

Sanctions Trigger Leadership Transition

The European Union included Tatyana Kim in its latest sanctions package on 19 November 2026, targeting 145 individuals and entities linked to the Russian conflict economy. The EU designation specifically highlighted Wildberries' control over nearly half of Russia's e-commerce market, its status as one of the country's largest taxpayers, and its strategic partnership with the sanctioned state-owned bank VTB. The EU also alleged that the marketplace supplies goods to the Russian armed forces, including dual-use products, which served as primary justifications for the restrictive measures.

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According to Russia's corporate register, known as EGRUL, the official change in management was recorded on 19 November 2026. This timing indicates a direct correlation between the sanctions announcement and the leadership shakeup. By removing Kim from the general director role of OOO Wildberries, the company aims to reduce friction in its daily operations. This move allows the business to interface with domestic and international partners without the immediate compliance hurdles associated with dealing with a sanctioned individual in a managerial capacity.

Alexey Kulikov Assumes Management Control

Alexey Kulikov, previously the head of group units VB Engineering and the Digiko advertising agency, has been registered as the new head of OOO Wildberries. His appointment suggests a managed internal succession rather than a strategic rupture within the corporate hierarchy. Kulikov possesses extensive experience leading various subsidiaries and affiliated structures within the Wildberries ecosystem, ensuring operational continuity during a period of heightened geopolitical tension.

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This internal transition does not alter the fundamental ownership structure of the company. Tatyana Kim retains her position as the controlling shareholder of the combined RVB entity, holding a 65% stake. The remaining 35% is held by structures linked to outdoor advertising operator Russ. This ownership configuration resulted from the 2024 merger of Wildberries and Russ, creating a unique digital platform that combines marketplace retail with extensive outdoor advertising inventory.

Financial Performance and Ownership Structure

Despite the external pressure from Western sanctions, the financial performance of the operating company has shown strong results on paper. OOO Wildberries reported a profit of RUB 36.8 million in 2024 and a significantly larger profit of RUB 14.2 billion in 2025. The company maintains a charter capital of RUB 10.1 million, reflecting its substantial operational scale and capitalization within the Russian market.

For Tatyana Kim personally, the impact of these developments is reflected in a contraction of her estimated wealth. Forbes Russia's August 2026 ranking of the country's 20 richest women placed her net worth at USD 5 billion. This figure represents a decline from USD 7.1 billion a year earlier, indicating a loss of more than USD 2 billion. Despite this reduction, Kim remained in the first place on the list for the fifth consecutive time, underscoring her continued economic influence in Russia.

Market Dominance and Strategic Outlook

Wildberries' position as a market leader is defined by its control of nearly half of Russia's e-commerce sector. This dominant market share, combined with its role as a major taxpayer, makes it a high-priority target for international regulatory scrutiny. The merger with Russ has further strengthened the group's negotiating position with brands and sellers by integrating consumer reach with advertising inventory, an unusual combination in the retail space.

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The removal of Kim from the CEO role is a tactical maneuver to mitigate the immediate effects of EU sanctions. While the designation does not remove the sanctions themselves, it creates a cleaner interface for counterparties who are hesitant to engage with designated individuals. The EU's designation was based on the company's market position, alleged military supplies, and ties to VTB, none of which are resolved by changing the general director's name in the corporate register. The group now operates under tightening Western restrictions with a new management layer aimed at sustaining its extensive business operations.