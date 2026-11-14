‘Wild’—USMNT Legend Tim Howard Protests Mauricio Pochettino Staying for Haiti Matches

Mauricio Pochettino will be on the USMNT touchline for the two-legged series against Haiti, despite now being the manager of Manchester United.

The awkwardness will only intensify for the U.S. men’s national team. The Americans are set to face Haiti in a two-legged series for the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, and Mauricio Pochettino will be on the touchline for both matches, despite being appointed Manchester United manager.only began bubbling up on Monday, the first day of the November international window; however, amid, “business as usual” at Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer training center, the behind-the-scenes negotiations progressed rapidly.

By Friday, Pochettinoabout Pochettino’s exit until Thursday. Had Pochettino not negotiated for him and his staff to remain with the USMNT throughout the Haiti series, the team would have been left high and dry without a leader on the touchline. Howard is now a Premier League analyst for NBC Sports.

Also read Mauricio Pochettino officially leaves USMNT to take over as Manchester United manager

| Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/Getty ImagesThe 54-year-old Argentine boss, previously at the helm of Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, has an impressive managerial resume in Europe and has not been quiet about his ambitions of one day“This wasn’t a cold call to U.S. Soccer. These conversations had been going on. If Man Utd had been discussing internally for weeks, for weeks ... Pochettino’s agent would have known.

” “I said—and everybody else who knows said—that Manchester United are going to make a change to their manager during the international window,” added Howard, who is now a Premier League studio analyst for NBC Sports.

Advertisement

“If you follow anything, who is going to be their top three candidates? Conte, Eddie Howe, Mauricio Pochettino. ”United had been floundering since the start of the season, with one just Premier League victory dating back to August. It seemed only a matter of time beforeto take over for the USMNT’s December friendly against Jamaica.

Cherundolo is currently training his youth squad in Spain amid early preparations for the 2028 Summer Olympics; however, Howard asserts that U.S. Soccer should have instructed the 47-year-old manager to remain stateside in case United did in fact sign Pochettino.

“If I am an employer or charged with running U.S. Soccer, or I am in a position to run U.S. Soccer, I am going to tap my contemporaries on the shoulder and say, ‘Guys, this could go down in the midst of the Haiti games, so I know we have a U-23 camp, but I am suggesting, and you can shoot it down if you like, that maybe we bring Steve over and allow Steve’s assistants to run the show there for a week because this is more important. And by the way, if none of this transpires, we’ve lost nothing.

’” Instead, U.S. Soccer took a reactionary stance and will be forced to feel grateful that United allowed the federation to hold onto their new manager just a little bit longer. Sophia Vesely is a writer, reporter and editor for SI FC, with an emphasis on North American coverage. Her experience comes from regional journalism as a former sports reporter for the Orlando Sentinel, Dallas Morning News and Seattle Times.

Advertisement

Vesely graduated from Swarthmore College, where she played collegiate soccer as a wingback. She specializes in MLS, NWSL and NCAA soccer.