Cops, graduates and parents were seen scuffling following a California high school graduation ceremony, wild video shows – and the melee ended up with four arrests.

Cops, graduates and parents were seen scuffling after a California high school graduation ceremony – and the melee ended up with four arrests. The aftermath of Kerman High School’s ceremony descended into chaos Thursday over an argument that started between one senior and another boy in the parking lot,“It should have stopped there, but at some point, they had family members, emotions are high, decided to insert themselves into that situation,” Kerman Police Lieutenant Wil Barcoma said.

Video showed a handful of cops trying to restore order – and one woman, identified as the senior’s mom, was knocked to the ground. A teenage girl hit one officer and tried to resist being arrested, according to Barcoma. The four people were jailed over their roles in the melee. The senior and the other boy were charged with challenging to fight.

The senior was also charged with violating court orders and obstruction. His mom was charged with resisting a police officer.

“I don’t think that that’s a way that I would want to remember my graduation,” Joban Hansbrawl broke out at another graduation ceremonyOne person arrested was graduating senior Adam Velasquez, 19, and his family claimed another graduate insulted his late brother, which sparked the bust-up,Jonathan Melena Garcia, 19, 18-year-old Nicholas Perez, and Andrew Velasquez, 20, were arrested over allegedly disrupting the peace. Mariano Malena Garcia, 22, was arrested on obstruction charges – before cops arrested Sabrena Marie Chavez on battery last Thursday,





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