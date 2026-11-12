Wild School Rules and Punishments from the 1980s and 1990s

Retracing the bizarre school rules, corporal punishment, and dangerous items like pocketknives and katanas that were once considered normal in American classrooms during the late 20th century.

If you went to school in America back in the '80s, chances are you experienced some things that would make today's students absolutely lose their minds.

I'm talking about bizarre school rules, questionable punishments, and things teachers could get away with that would cause a HUGE uproar today. And the wildest part is that nobody really thought twice about most of it back then. So, when people on Reddit started sharing the things that were considered completely normal in schools 40 years ago, I had to take a look. Let's just say I'm starting to understand why Gen X has so many stories to tell.

Also read Taylor Lee Inquest: Coroner Says Strict School Rules Contributed to Plymouth Teen's Death

Here are 25 stories that'll make you question how an entire generation survived going to school back then.2.

"I carried a pocketknife, as did most of my friends. Occasionally, students who drove pickup trucks would have gun racks in the back, with rifles ready for a quick hunting trip after class.

""My friend brought his katana to school for a presentation. He was showing it to us during class, which apparently annoyed the teacher, so she told him to put it in his locker. This was in 1995.

"3. "Teachers giving physical punishments for answering incorrectly or doing something wrong, such as talking in class.

For example, if your teacher caught you talking to a friend instead of reading the assignment, you might be forced to come to the front of the class and do 25–100 push-ups or run laps. Push-ups were more common than laps, though, since they could be done right there in the classroom.

For especially bad infractions, you'd have to sit against the wall as if you were sitting in a chair, with nothing but air beneath you, while holding books above your head for a certain number of minutes.

""They used to hit kids. The principal had a paddle in his office called "the board of education.

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" It hung right on the wall to the right as you walked in, and students were paddled with the door open for anyone walking past the office to see. I've witnessed it, and I can clearly remember one instance like it was yesterday, even though it was almost 40 years ago. I also attended a Catholic school for a time, where nuns were very physical with kids in the classroom.

I watched a fourth-grade teacher pick up a student and pin him against the wall for being mouthy. Teachers took no shit from kids. Also, all the special education students were placed in self-contained classrooms in the "special" section of the school. Kids with emotional and behavioral disorders were literally locked in small "time-out" rooms with a window and a cage over it.

" 4. "In high school, we had Fun Week. One of the days was called Slave Day. Students could pay to have other students or teachers locked up for the day.

They'd have to spend a certain amount of time in a classroom, depending on how much the "hourly rate" was.

"5. "We had smoking permits on our high school IDs, next to the activities pass and open-campus privileges. Come to think of it, open campus would probably shock kids today.

"7. "The amount of freedom people had to move around campus. As a high school student, I regularly walked through the elementary school to pick up my siblings directly from their classrooms, and it wasn't uncommon for parents to sit in on classes with younger students.

"8. "Some of the cheers sports teams used to get away with. Some of our cheers before competing against our rivals were pretty foul.

"10. "Scoliosis testing. All the girls had to line up on the stage and the boys in the gym, and the nurse would call us one by one. We'd take our shirts off and bend at the waist while she checked our spines for curvature.

Hella uncomfortable for insecure fifth and sixth graders.

" 11. "High school teachers dating students. This was back in the '70s. A fair number of teachers were doing it, but everyone turned a blind eye.

"12. "I took my hunter safety course in my elementary school classroom in Lewisburg, PA, back in the day. Deer season was approaching, so the NRA and the sheriff brought rifles to our school and taught us gun safety.

""16 Jaw-Dropping, Soul-Sucking, Terrifying Photos That Made Me Say "Not Today, Satan"" 15. "Chemistry class was actually interesting. We got to play with mercury, sodium, gallium, bismuth, dry ice, liquid nitrogen, and other cool stuff. We blew things up a couple of times a year .

Bunsen burners were wild. I remember one class when someone dropped a thermometer, and the teacher asked several students to help her collect the mercury in a little vial she kept. They just used notebook paper to scoop it up. Nowadays, the school would probably be evacuated, and a hazmat crew would take over for a week.

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"17. "Test grades were posted on the outside doors of classrooms, along with our names and Social Security numbers. "18. "Required group showers every day after PE.

A large room with nozzles hanging from the ceiling that sprayed water in all directions. After showering, we'd stand in line naked while a gym aide tossed a towel to the next person. Absolutely humiliating for any kid, especially a roomful of eighth-grade girls at varying stages of development. I still can't believe they got away with that insanity.

"19. "Hazing was overt and supported by the teachers at my public high school in the Midwest. I went to band camp, a weeklong overnight camp where the whole band went to a local college for intensive marching band practice. The seniors had freshmen who were their 'slaves.

' Each senior picked one . The seniors made the freshmen carry their breakfast, lunch, and dinner trays, throw away their garbage after meals, carry their instruments, get them water, and wear whatever goofy outfit or item the senior wanted. They could also force them to sing in the cafeteria in front of everyone or do stupid things, like wear a sign that said 'I have two left feet' or 'I suck at marching.

' The only rule was that they couldn't physically abuse them. Yes, the word 'slave' was used. This was in the 1980s.

"21. "I remember that in kindergarten, we were all asked to bring in cigar boxes from our dads because we were going to decorate them. We glued pasta shells onto them, spray-painted them silver, sprinkled them with glitter, etc."22.

"Writing stories about killing classmates. I was in sixth grade in the late '80s, and we would have creative writing weeks in English class once a quarter. We'd arrange the desks in a circle, and everyone would write something and read it to the entire class. I was the Michael Bay of my class, where every story was more epic and grand in scale.

There was one about Santa murdering an entire family. Another was about a motorcycle gang doing something in my town. I forget what, but people liked it because I made it local. This particular story was about me and another kid in class walking into the school with rocket launchers and grenades and blowing everything up, including graphically killing students , the principal, and some teachers.

It brought the house down.

" "Everyone loved it. A+. No one said "boo" to me. There were no meetings with administrators, no calls to my parents, and no side conversations with the teacher to assess my mental state.

" 23. "I carried my Stratocaster around in a hard case with a large bumper sticker that read, 'All I really needed to know, I learned in sniper school. ' The final project for my film editing course was a video in which we, dressed like soldiers, infiltrated the school and blew it up .

None of this was considered cause for concern.

"25. "Teachers sometimes talked about their religious or political opinions during class, and no one ever tried to stop them. "How many of these absolutely caught you off guard? Did you experience any of these things growing up, or do you have an even more outrageous school story of your own?

Let me know in the comments below. I have a feeling some of you have stories that are even more unbelievable than these!