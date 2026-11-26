Boston’s Tanner Jeannot and Winnipeg’s Tyrel Bauer squared off at center ice in the first period on Wednesday night.

BOSTON — Boston’s Tanner Jeannot and Winnipeg’s Tyrel Bauer squared off at center ice in the first period on Wednesday night and put on one of the longest fights seen in the NHL in a while.

The 6-foot-3 Bauer and the 6-2 Jeannot dropped the gloves near the center circle, then circled for about 20 seconds, looking for the right moment to make their move, before throwing more than 40 punches over nearly a minute in the Jets’ 4-2 victory over the Bruins. Not every punch landed, but Bauer’s helmet was knocked off, Jeannot got spun around, and when it was over and they were in the penalty box, both benches emptied, and the players went over to fist pound their respective teammates.

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Tyrel Bauer #77 of the Winnipeg Jets and Tanner Jeannot #84 of the Boston Bruins fight during a game at TD Garden in Boston, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026.