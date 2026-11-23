The medical emergency unfolded aboard the Koningsdam, a 983-foot Holland America Line cruise ship sailing under the Dutch flag, about 80 miles west of San Diego.

A 74-year-old cruise ship passenger was airlifted to a San Diego -area hospital after suffering symptoms of a possible heart attack while traveling aboard a ship off the Southern California coast.

The medical emergency unfolded aboard the Koningsdam, a 983-foot Holland America Line cruise ship sailing under the Dutch flag, about 80 miles west of San Diego. A Coast Guard Air Station Ventura MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoists a 74-year-old passenger from the cruise ship Koningsdam off the San Diego coast. After consulting with the duty flight surgeon, officials dispatched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to rescue the man.

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The helicopter reached the cruise ship at approximately 5:45 a.m., where the crew lifted the passenger aboard before transporting him to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla for medical care. The operation required rescuers to coordinate an aerial evacuation from a large ship at sea, a mission that Coast Guard officials say presents unique challenges.

“Responding to medical emergencies aboard vessels far offshore requires careful coordination and a timely response to ensure patients receive the medical care they need,” said Lt. Aiden Becker, a search and rescue mission coordinator with Coast Guard Sector San Diego. Becker added that Coast Guard crews undergo specialized training to carry out such rescues and safely transfer patients into the care of medical personnel. The California Post has reached out for more information, but hasn’t heard back.

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The Holland America cruise ship Koningsdam arrives at the B Street Pier in San Diego on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.saved nearly 500 miles off the San Diego coast after vanishing during a months-long voyage from Oregon to the South Pacific. But the pair hadn’t been heard from since Aug. 20, triggering a search after they failed to arrive as expected.

The Coast Guard coordinates the rescue of an 86-year-old mariner and his dog 460 miles off San Diego after a multi-day search. Pacific Area watchstanders received a report about the overdue sailor and his canine companion, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Southwest District. Days later, the search intensified when a Coast Guard station in Alameda received an emergency radio beacon alert from the Willow Wind on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Crews from Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento, including a C-27 Spartan aircraft and an HC-130 Hercules aircrew, were dispatched to help locate the missing mariner as officials also called on nearby vessels for assistance. The sailboat was eventually spotted, and the motor vessel Grand Orion arrived at the scene early the following morning. But treacherous seas forced rescuers to suspend operations for hours before they could safely reach the stranded sailor and his dog.

Later that day, the pair were successfully pulled from the sailboat, which had been left adrift with damaged sails, officials said. A Coast Guard Air Station San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk crew hoisted the sailor and his dog aboard an aircraft from the Grand Orion, roughly 170 miles west of Ventura.

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“When emergency medical personnel were able to evaluate the mariner, he was weak and had difficulty walking, but no major injuries,” the Coast Guard told The California Post. By the time they were found, the sailor and his furry companion had traveled more than 1,000 nautical miles during their months-long ordeal, “We are grateful to the merchant mariners and Coast Guard crews whose coordinated efforts brought this search to a successful conclusion,” said Coast Guard Cmdr.

Jason Nguyen, Southwest District command center chief.

“This case highlights the importance of carrying emergency communication equipment and creating a float plan so someone ashore knows your voyage plans. ” The sailor’s original journey from Astoria to Pago Pago would typically have taken between four and seven weeks, depending on the vessel’s speed, weather conditions and chosen route, according to theA Coast Guard Air Station Ventura MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoists a 74-year-old passenger from the cruise ship Koningsdam off the San Diego coast.

The Holland America cruise ship Koningsdam arrives at the B Street Pier in San Diego on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. The Coast Guard coordinates the rescue of an 86-year-old mariner and his dog 460 miles off San Diego after a multi-day search.