Wild storms overwhelmed an iconic Southern California surf spot and turned a beachfront staircase into a roaring “waterfall.”

Wild storms overwhelmed an iconic Southern California surf spot and turned a beachfront staircase into a roaring “waterfall” pouring straight into the Pacific Ocean. A video posted Thursday as storms battered the region showed a staircase at El Porto Beach completely flooded by rainwater asThe runoff –– rainwater that does not soak into the ground and instead flows over land –– came from the streets and parking lots above.

Runoff is considered one of the biggest threats to ocean pollution since it“When surfers enter the water during or in the 72 hours following storm events, an average of 30 per 1,000 will contract GI illness, compared to 18 per 1,000 surfers who will contract GI illness without entering the water, and 25 per 1,000 who will contract GI illness when entering the water during dry weather,” the study said.was also sent out by LA County advising beachgoers to avoid all water contact including “any runoff that may flow onto or pond on the beach sand.

Advertisement

” In Morro Bay, towering walls of water crashed over a rock barrier, wiping out a group of spectators who had ventured dangerously close to the ocean. A 30-foot wall of whitewater detonates over a rock barrier as El Niño-powered surf hammers the coast in Morro Bay, Calif. A 30-foot wall of whitewater detonates over a rock barrier as El Niño-powered surf hammers the coast in Morro Bay, Calif.