The Oscar-tipped flick has lost 175 theaters despite strong reviews from critics and moviegoers.

Wild Horse Nine, the latest film from Oscar-winning writer and director Martin McDonagh, has been removed from 175 U.S. theaters despite strong reviews and growing awards-season attention.

The Searchlight Pictures film opened in 1,100 theaters on November 6 before almost doubling its footprint to 2,175 locations for its second weekend. Its theater count has since fallen to 2,000, meaning the movie is still playing widely but is now available in 175 fewer locations. The reduction comes as the movie struggles to turn its critical acclaim into a major box-office performance. According to The Numbers, Wild Horse Nine earned about $5.9 million during its opening weekend.

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It took another $4.5 million in its second weekend, falling around 23 percent despite its large expansion into more theaters. It’s now made more than $31 million worldwide, including around $16.1 million in the U.S. There’s no indication that the movie has been removed because of any controversy surrounding its content. Instead, the reduction follows its rapid expansion and comes as its per-theater earnings have fallen.

The film made an average of $5,369 per theater during its opening weekend, compared with $2,081 in its second weekend — a significant drop. What’s Wild Horse Nine About? Written and directed by McDonagh, Wild Horse Nine is a dark comedy and spy thriller set shortly before the 1973 military coup in Chile.

The story follows CIA agents Chris, played by John Malkovich, and Lee, played by Sam Rockwell, who are sent from Santiago to Easter Island by their boss, MJ, played by Steve Buscemi. As the two longtime partners deal with secrets and events from their past, Chris becomes close to two rebellious students, played by Mariana di Girolamo and Ailín Salas. That relationship threatens to send their trip in an unexpected direction. What Are Critics and Viewers Saying?

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The movie's shrinking theater count contrasts sharply with its strong reception, as it has been well received by both critics and audiences. On Rotten Tomatoes, for example, 93 percent of critics gave it a positive review, while 92 percent of verified audience members rated it positively. Matt Zoller Seitz, writing for RogerEbert.com, praised the performances, describing them as “some of the best acting ever done by Malkovich, Rockwell and Buscemi.

” Marjorie Baumgarten of The Austin Chronicle also praised the cast, saying the actors deliver the movie's dialogue with a “zeal that makes their performances real career standouts. ” Her review gave the movie four stars and concluded that it was a “solid contender. ” The reaction has been largely positive on IMDb too, where around 25,000 users have given the film an average rating of 8.1 out of 10.

Professional critics have also reviewed it positively, with the film receiving a Metascore of 77 out of 100. People have also taken to social media to praise the film, with some claiming it’s “one of the best of the year! ” and an “absolutely fantastic flick. ” Could Wild Horse Nine Be an Oscar Contender?

Strong reviews have helped generate awards buzz around the movie, particularly for Malkovich's performance. The movie has also attracted attention because of McDonagh's strong history with the Academy Awards. McDonagh's 2022 film The Banshees of Inisherin received nine Oscar nominations, while Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri received seven nominations and won two awards. That makes the loss of 175 theaters notable, but it doesn't mean that Wild Horse Nine has been pulled from cinemas entirely.

With around 2,000 locations still showing the film, it remains in wide release while awards season starts to ramp up. Newsweek has reached out to Searchlight Pictures for comment. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here.

Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Matthew Cannon and Cristina Diciu. Wild Horse Nine, the latest film from Oscar-winning writer and director Martin McDonagh, has been removed from 175 U.S. theaters despite strong reviews and growing awards-season attention. The Searchlight Pictures film opened in 1,100 theaters on November 6 before almost doubling its footprint to 2,175 locations for its second weekend. Its, Wild Horse Nine earned about $5.9 million during its opening weekend.

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It took another $4.5 million in its second weekend, falling around 23 percent despite its large expansion into more theaters. It’s now made more than $31 million worldwide, including around $16.1 million in the U.S. There’s no indication that the movie has been removed because of any controversy surrounding its content. Instead, the reduction follows its rapid expansion and comes as its per-theater earnings have fallen.

The film made an average of $5,369 per theater during its opening weekend, compared with $2,081 in its second weekend — a significant drop. Written and directed by McDonagh, Wild Horse Nine is a dark comedy and spy thriller set shortly before the 1973 military coup in Chile. The story follows CIA agents Chris, played by John Malkovich, and Lee, played by Sam Rockwell, who are sent from Santiago to Easter Island by their boss, MJ, played by Steve Buscemi.

As the two longtime partners deal with secrets and events from their past, Chris becomes close to two rebellious students, played by Mariana di Girolamo and Ailín Salas. That relationship threatens to send their trip in an unexpected direction. The movie's shrinking theater count contrasts sharply with its strong reception, as it has been well received by both critics and audiences.

, for example, 93 percent of critics gave it a positive review, while 92 percent of verified audience members rated it positively. , writing for RogerEbert.com, praised the performances, describing them as “some of the best acting ever done by Malkovich, Rockwell and Buscemi. ”of The Austin Chronicle also praised the cast, saying the actors deliver the movie's dialogue with a “zeal that makes their performances real career standouts.

”where around 25,000 users have given the film an average rating of 8.1 out of 10. Professional critics have also reviewed it positively, with the film receiving a Metascore of 77 out of 100. Strong reviews have helped generate awards buzz around the movie, particularly for Malkovich's performance. The movie has also attracted attention because of McDonagh's strong history with the Academy Awards.

McDonagh's 2022 film The Banshees of Inisherin received nine Oscar nominations, while Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri received seven nominations and won two awards. That makes the loss of 175 theaters notable, but it doesn't mean that Wild Horse Nine has been pulled from cinemas entirely. With around 2,000 locations still showing the film, it remains in wide release while awards season starts to ramp up.