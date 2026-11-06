Wild Horse Nine: Martin McDonagh Thriller Premieres at Venice Film Festival

Wild Horse Nine, a dark thriller from Martin McDonagh set in 1973 Chile, stars John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell and holds a 95% Tomatometer score.

Wild Horse Nine, the new dark comedic thriller written and directed by Martin McDonagh, premiered in the main competition at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in September 2026. The R-rated film is a co-production between the United Kingdom, the United States, and Chile, and it is set in 1973, shortly before the military coup in Chile.

The story centers on Chris, a dying CIA veteran, and his brash but loyal protégé, Lee. The two men travel from Santiago to Easter Island on a mission assigned to them, and the trip becomes a test of their dark pasts and present-day conspiracies.

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Mission Details Driving the Wild Horse Nine Plot

The mission spirals out of control after Chris bonds with two rebellious local students, a development that forces him to confront the moral weight of his career in intelligence. Chris is a veteran CIA officer, and Lee is a CIA officer who serves as his protégé.

Sent on the mission by MJ, the CIA bureau chief stationed in Chile, the two agents wrestle with their dark pasts while also facing present-day conspiracies. The film places its journey from Santiago to Easter Island against the backdrop of Chile's 1973 coup.

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Cast Roles and John Malkovich Venice Win

John Malkovich stars as Chris Carlisle, a veteran CIA officer with terminal cancer and Lee's mentor, and he won the Volpi Cup for Best Actor at the Venice festival. Sam Rockwell plays Lee Chesterfield, the CIA officer and Chris's protégé.

Steve Buscemi portrays MJ, the CIA bureau chief stationed in Chile, while Parker Posey plays Marge, Lee's wife. Tom Waits appears as Jim, Chris's brother.

Mariana di Girolamo plays Monica, a college student whom Chris befriends and who is a friend of Alicia. Ailín Salas plays Alicia, Monica's travel companion.

Critical Reception and Awards Momentum

Wild Horse Nine currently holds a certified fresh 95% Tomatometer score, and the film has received positive reviews from critics. The film's R rating is also part of its public profile as it moves through the awards season.

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Coverage of the film notes that John Malkovich is drawing considerable attention in the Best Actor category for his leading role. His Volpi Cup win in Venice is a central part of that attention.

Before the film set its 2026 release date, coverage describes the project as a difficult one for McDonagh to crack. Director Martin McDonagh has since discussed the film in interviews, including a conversation with ComingSoon about the movie.