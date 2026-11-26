Wild Horse Nine loses 50 percent of its screen count following a 46 percent weekend drop. Sam Rockwell and John Malkovich star in Martin McDonagh's latest dark comedy.

Sam Rockwell and John Malkovich star in Wild Horse Nine, a new film that marks the latest collaboration between the actors and writer-director Martin McDonagh. The movie has entered its fourth weekend of release and is facing a significant contraction in theatrical availability. Recent data confirms the film has officially lost one thousand theaters, halving its domestic footprint.

Wild Horse Nine Theater Count Plummets

The film opened on November 6 in one thousand one hundred theaters. It expanded to two thousand one hundred and seventy-five locations during its second weekend. The Numbers reports that Wild Horse Nine will now play in only one thousand seventy-five locations. This represents a loss of one hundred fewer theaters than its opening day total.

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Overall, the movie has shed more than fifty-four percent of its screen locations since the peak of its second weekend release. This sharp decline coincides with a highly competitive holiday period. The Thanksgiving weekend draws large crowds to major studio releases, leaving less room for niche independent films.

Box Office Revenue and Daily Averages Drop

Wild Horse Nine is nearing the twenty million dollar milestone with eighteen million three hundred thousand dollars in domestic earnings. The film generated two million four hundred sixty thousand dollars over the previous weekend. This figure represents a forty-six percent drop from the prior seven days.

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During that weekend, the average gross per theater stood at one thousand two hundred thirty-one dollars. However, the daily average plummeted to just one hundred ninety-two dollars on Monday. This steep drop in weekday attendance signals weak momentum as the film moves into its fourth week.

The financial performance contrasts with the acclaimed careers of the creative team. Sam Rockwell previously won an Academy Award for his role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri. He had also previously worked with director Martin McDonagh on the film Seven Psychopaths.

McDonagh Filmography and Casting Context

Four years ago, Martin McDonagh reunited Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson for the film The Banshees of Inisherin. That project received nine Academy Award nominations. The studio likely hoped Wild Horse Nine would capture similar critical acclaim and audience interest.

Instead, the film struggles to maintain screen placement against broader market forces. The dark comedy genre has historically faced challenges in sustaining long theatrical runs without strong word-of-mouth or award season buzz. The current trajectory suggests limited interest beyond the initial release window.

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Market Consequences for Independent Distribution

The rapid shrinkage of Wild Horse Nine highlights the risks for independent distributors. Losing fifty percent of screens in a single week often indicates a quick exit from the premium market. Studios typically pull films when per-theater averages fall below sustainable thresholds.

Colliders reports that this trend makes it considerably more difficult for audiences to find a theater showing the movie. Fans planning to view the film over the Thanksgiving weekend will face limited options. The contraction reduces visibility for both the cast and the director.

Future performance will likely depend on home media releases or streaming availability. Theatrical runs for mid-budget dramas are becoming increasingly volatile. Wild Horse Nine now serves as another case study in the declining shelf life of specialized releases.