Wild Horse Nine Box Office Success and Rotten Tomatoes Scores

John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell star in Martin McDonagh's Wild Horse Nine. The thriller grossed $12.6 million and earned high Rotten Tomatoes scores from critics and audiences alike.

Martin McDonagh's new thriller Wild Horse Nine has officially arrived in theaters, bringing with it impressive audience scores and a strong box office debut. The film centers on a tense 1973 narrative involving CIA Agents Chris Carlisle and Lee Chesterfield at Easter Island. This historical setting provides a backdrop for deep moral choices before the Chilean coup. The movie features John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell in the lead roles as the agents. Steve Buscemi appears as their boss in this gripping drama.

Wild Horse Nine Box Office and Audience Reactions

Wild Horse Nine has grossed $12.6 million so far at the box office. This financial performance comes as the film competes with other new releases like Godzilla Minus Zero. The Cat in the Hat and Ramayana are also currently playing in theaters. Audience reception has been overwhelmingly positive on Rotten Tomatoes. The film currently holds a Verified Hot audience score of 92%.

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Moviegoers have specifically praised the intricate plot twists in Wild Horse Nine. Many reviews highlighted the chemistry between John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell. The cinematography also received significant acclaim from viewers. Some audience members even suggested that Malkovich could be nominated for an Oscar. Others noted the story's relevance to current global events. These factors contribute to the high audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Wild Horse Nine Critical Reception and Cast

Critical reception for Wild Horse Nine mirrors the positive audience response. The film holds a Certified Fresh score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have echoed the sentiments regarding the superb acting performances. The beautiful storyline has also been a point of praise in professional reviews. This dual success with critics and audiences signals a strong start for the film. The production team includes McDonagh alongside producers Graham Broadbent and Peter Czernin.

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Additional cast members in Wild Horse Nine include Tom Waits and Parker Posey. Mariana Di Girólamo and Ailín Salas also appear in the film. John Malkovich is best known for roles in Death of a Salesman and Dangerous Liaisons. He previously received Oscar nominations for Places in the Heart. His role in Wild Horse Nine could potentially earn him another nomination. The film runs for 118 minutes and was released on November 6, 2026.

Director Martin McDonagh Filmography and Awards

Director Martin McDonagh has a long history of creating Academy Award-nominated movies. He earned nominations for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. That film also saw Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell win awards. McDonagh received similar nominations for his 2022 film The Banshees of Inisherin. He was also nominated for Best Director for that project.

Earlier in his career, McDonagh's short film Six Shooter won Best Live Action Short Film. His films In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths also earned accolades during awards season. Wild Horse Nine marks his latest project as director, screenwriter, and producer. The film debuted at the Venice International Film Festival in September. This premiere earned John Malkovich the Volpi Cup for Best Actor. The 99th Academy Awards are set for March 14, 2027. Nominations will be announced on January 21, 2027.

Wild Horse Nine Plot Details and Characters

The plot of Wild Horse Nine takes place in 1973 at Easter Island. CIA Agents Chris Carlisle and Lee Chesterfield are sent there on a covert assignment. They arrive just before Augusto Pinochet's coup in Chile. During their mission, the agents grapple with choices they have made in life. They also cross paths with two students who could upend the entire trip.

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The narrative forces both men to confront unresolved events from their past. This internal conflict adds depth to the thriller genre elements. The film is categorized as a Drama, Comedy, Crime, and Thriller. Executive producers for the project include Farhana Bhula and Ollie Madden. The story explores the intersection of personal history and geopolitical turmoil. Wild Horse Nine continues to draw viewers with its unique historical perspective.