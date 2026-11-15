Wild Horse Nine Box Office Results and Awards Prospects

Wild Horse Nine holds steady at No. 8 with $4.6 million. The Martin McDonagh film boasts critical acclaim and a budget that ensures profitability despite a 22% weekly drop.

The film Wild Horse Nine remains positioned at number eight in the domestic box office rankings during its second weekend of theatrical release. The movie features an ensemble cast including John Malkovich, Sam Rockwell, Steve Buscemi, Tom Waits, and Parker Posey.

Box Office Numbers And Theater Expansion

Wild Horse Nine debuted on November 6, 2026, earning $5.9 million across 1,100 theaters. By its sophomore weekend, the distributor expanded the release to 2,175 theaters, adding 1,075 new screens to the distribution network. This wider availability did not generate increased revenue, as the film experienced a 22 percent week-over-week decline in gross earnings.

Also read An Assassin Bromance: Martin McDonagh on Making ‘Wild Horse 9’

The projected three-day gross for the weekend is $4.6 million. This financial performance maintains the film's eighth-place standing on the Top 10 chart. Three new titles debuted above it, including the Johnny Depp-led adaptation Ebenezer at number one, the Jim Caviezel action film Ghost Soldier at number six, and the Nicholas Hoult crime movie How to Rob a Bank at number seven.

The 22 percent drop rate is notably lower than several other holdover titles in the chart. Comparatively, Laika's Wildwood fell 40 percent to ninth place, DC's Clayface dropped 45 percent to tenth, and Angel Studios' Drummer Boy fell out of the Top 10 entirely after a significant decline from third place.

Advertisement

Film Details And Financial Projections

Director Martin McDonagh crafted this period thriller set in 1973 Chile. The narrative centers on fictional CIA officers played by John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell, who participate in the historical operation to destabilize the Chilean government. The supporting cast includes Oscar nominee Tom Waits and Emmy winner Steve Buscemi, adding to the film's prestige profile.

Financially, the film has already accumulated a global gross of $28 million after ten days in theaters. With a reported production budget of approximately $15 million, industry estimates suggest the movie will not need to exceed $37.5 million worldwide to reach profitability. The current earnings trajectory places the film well on its way to meeting that financial benchmark.

The per-screen average dropped from $5,369 at opening to $2,115 in the second week. If the 22 percent decline holds for the full weekend, Wild Horse Nine will tie with the 1982 horror film Poltergeist and the 1994 sports drama 8 Seconds for the 517th smallest drop in history for wide releases.

Critical Reception And Awards Potential

Critical response to the project has been overwhelmingly positive, with a Certified Fresh score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience score is equally strong at 91 percent, indicating high viewer satisfaction despite the modest box office growth. These metrics support the film's potential for longevity in theaters.

Advertisement

Awards season buzz is already mounting for the project. Previous works by Martin McDonagh, such as The Banshees of Inisherin and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri , received numerous Oscar nominations and won multiple Golden Globes. Industry observers are suggesting that Wild Horse Nine could follow a similar path, potentially driving re-releases and additional revenue in the new year.