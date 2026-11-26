Martin McDonagh's Wild Horse Nine suffers a steep 23.4% box office drop and rapid theater withdrawal, falling to eighth place with $4.5 million in its second weekend.

The dark comedy Wild Horse Nine has removed itself from approximately 1000 additional theaters in North America just days after its previous major reduction. This latest contraction marks a significant retreat for the Martin McDonagh film, which stars John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell as CIA officers. The rapid loss of screening venues highlights the immediate disinterest from exhibitors regarding the movie's sustained audience draw.

Wild Horse Nine opened on November 6 in 1110 theaters across North America, securing the eighth spot on the domestic box office chart. The film debuted with a three-day total of $5.9 million during its opening weekend. Although the production managed to expand its reach by adding 1075 theaters during its sophomore weekend, it failed to climb the rankings. The film suffered a substantial 23.4 percent decline in earnings, grossing only $4.5 million over that subsequent three-day period.

Also read Wild Horse Nine Drops 1000 Theaters as Box Office Slumps

Data indicates that Wild Horse Nine was screened in only 1000 theaters at domestic box office counters on Wednesday. This figure represents a precipitous fall from the 2000 screens utilized in the previous weekend. The reduction followed an earlier cut from 2175 theaters on Friday, resulting in a total loss of 1175 theaters over the last five days of its run. The swift contraction of its screening venues underscores the challenging market conditions facing the production.

Several external factors are contributing to this difficult theatrical landscape for the film. U.S. Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, prompting new releases hoping to capitalize on the holiday weekend to open midweek on Wednesday. Additionally, Wild Horse Nine must contend with the impending second weekend of the young adult blockbuster The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. That franchise title is playing in 4018 locations, marking the widest release in history for Lionsgate and drawing significant audience attention away from smaller releases.

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Despite the shrinking theatrical footprint, Wild Horse Nine has likely already secured its financial success through strong global performance. On Wednesday, the movie's cumulative global gross hit $39.9 million worldwide. Because the movie had a relatively low reported budget of between $13 and $15 million, it did not need to earn more than $37.5 million to break even. Any additional revenue generated from this point forward serves as pure profit for the producers and distributors.

Critical reception remains overwhelmingly positive, suggesting potential longevity in the aftermarket sector. Reviews have been glowing, earning the movie a Certified Fresh score of 93 percent from critics on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer. Furthermore, audiences have responded well, giving the film a Verified Hot score of 92 percent on the Popcornmeter. These high scores indicate strong word-of-mouth that could drive future sales on video on demand, streaming platforms, and physical media.

The narrative centers on CIA officers on vacation on Easter Island during a mission to destabilize the government of Chile. The film boasts a runtime of 118 minutes and includes producers Anita Overland, Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, and Martin McDonagh in key creative roles. The cast features John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell navigating the political thriller elements of the plot within the drama, comedy, crime, and thriller genres.

As Wild Horse Nine continues to lose screens, the remaining 1000 locations will likely face further reductions if earnings do not stabilize. The film's performance on November 6 set a benchmark that it has been unable to maintain throughout its short theatrical run. Analysts suggest that the swift retreat from 2175 screens to a fraction of that number within five days signals a quick exit from the traditional theatrical landscape for this specific production.