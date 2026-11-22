Wild Horse Nine stars John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell in a CIA thriller that earned $31 million globally despite a limited theater rollout and recent venue closures.

John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell star in Wild Horse Nine, a dark crime comedy directed by Martin McDonagh that has garnered significant critical praise despite a modest theatrical expansion. The film, which follows two veteran agents on a mission to Easter Island in 1973, recently saw a reduction in its number of screening locations as it transitions from its opening week into a wider run.

Theatrical Release and Box Office Performance

Wild Horse Nine initially opened in 1,100 theaters on November 6, marking the beginning of its commercial run across North American cinemas. During its second week of distribution, the film expanded its reach to 2,175 locations, signaling a strategic push to capture broader audience interest. However, the film has since been removed from 175 of those venues, a common adjustment in box office trajectories as studios refine their release strategies based on performance metrics.

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Despite the reduction in screening count, the movie has maintained a strong position, remaining within the top five domestic box office rankings. The film generated over $16 million in domestic gross revenue during its opening period, contributing to a total worldwide box office gross that has surpassed $31 million. This financial performance is particularly notable given the film's niche subject matter and the relatively limited initial theatrical footprint compared to major blockbuster releases.

Plot Details and Historical Context

The narrative of Wild Horse Nine is set in 1973, shortly before the political coup in Chile, a period marked by significant geopolitical tension in South America. The plot centers on two long-time CIA agents, Chris and Lee, who are dispatched from Santiago to Easter Island as part of a covert operation. The historical backdrop of the impending regime change adds a layer of urgency and danger to their mission, which quickly spirals into personal and professional crisis.

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As the agents navigate the treacherous landscape of international espionage, their dark pasts and current conspiracies begin to threaten the bond between them. Chris, portrayed by Malkovich, grows increasingly erratic during the mission, forming an unexpected bond with two rebellious local students on the island. This deviation from protocol prompts intervention from their bureau chief, played by Steve Buscemi, raising the stakes to lethal levels and forcing the characters to confront the consequences of their actions.

Critical Reception and Acting Performances

Wild Horse Nine has received near-perfect ratings from both critics and audiences, securing a 93% approval rating from critics and a 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have praised the screenplay for its biting, sarcastic, and humorous tone, highlighting the dynamic between the two leads as a key strength. The film is often described as a skillful, profanity-laden comedy that allows its characters to reveal new depths, resulting in two very strong performances.

John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell have been particularly lauded for their ability to play off each other, with reviewers noting that their chemistry is central to the film's success. The combination of their historical exploits with the CIA from the 1960s onwards provides a rich foundation for the buddy road trip narrative. Many critics have suggested that this performance could mark a significant career moment for Malkovich, potentially positioning him as an Oscar contender for his portrayal of the increasingly unstable Chris.

Previous Collaborations and Future Outlook

This project marks the second collaboration between John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell, who previously worked together on the 2005 adaptation of The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. In that earlier film, directed by Garth Jennings, Rockwell played Zaphod Beeblebrox, the two-headed President of the Galaxy, while Malkovich portrayed the cult leader Humma Kavula. Their previous success together established a rapport that translates well to the darker, more intense dynamic required for Wild Horse Nine.

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The film has already generated considerable Oscar buzz, with awards circles taking note of the strong performances and McDonagh's direction. As the movie continues its run, its staying power in the top five suggests that word-of-mouth will play a significant role in its long-term commercial success. The combination of critical acclaim, solid box office numbers, and award-season potential positions Wild Horse Nine as a notable entry in the recent cinematic landscape.