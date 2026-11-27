Wild Holidays Select Evenings November 28, 2026–January 3, 2027 Exclusive Member Preview: November 27 Celebrate the holidays and see the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in a whole new light! Go on an expedition of light and travel through places that glow, shine, and twinkle with holiday cheer.

Celebrate the holidays and see the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in a whole new light! Go on an expedition of light and travel through places that glow, shine, and twinkle with holiday cheer.

Musical entertainment, festive storytelling, and culinary treats create family fun that gets everyone in the spirit of the season. Come early! While several experiences during Wild Holidays continue into the evening, many habitats, trails, and attractions—including Africa Tram—close before dark. To enjoy everything the Safari Park has to offer during these extended hours, we recommend arriving earlier in the day for wildlife viewing and staying for the holiday magic after dark!

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November 28–29; December 18–23; and December 26–January 3, 2027. On Wild Holidays dates, the Safari Park is open until 8 p.m.is an expansive wildlife sanctuary that is home to more than 3,500 animals representing more than 400 species. Its renowned botanical collection represents 3,500 species and 1.5 million specimens. Over half of the Park’s 1,800 acres have been set aside as protected native species habitat.