“Gene told dispatch that the firearm was in his top dresser draw [sic] and just went off,” before telling cops it was actually in a closet.

Gene McCall Allen, 33, seemingly changed his story after his wife of eight years, Bonnie Lashea Allen, 32, was shot in the head in their home in Rossville earlier this month, according to an incident report“Gene told dispatch that the firearm was in his top dresser draw and just went off,” the incident report said.

When police arrived at the home around 8 p.m. on Nov. 14, they found Gene in the couple’s bedroom attempting CPR on Bonnie, who had a gunshot wound to her head. She was declared dead at the scene.

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A deputy noticed a firearm resting on the top shelf of a closet — with its barrel pointed toward the room — and removed it from the home,The husband allegedly confessed that the two had gotten into a heated argument earlier in the day about her four kids’ Christmas presents – particularly regarding the quality of the items and their shipping costs, according to the report. Gene McCall Allen, 33, was charged with murder after his wife, Bonnie Lashea Allen, was found fatally shot in their Rossville, Georgia, home on Nov. 14.