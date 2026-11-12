Wild Cuckolding Twist Brings Down Trump’s Fave Billionaire

There was another person who apparently knew about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with a Chinese spy.

The husband of the alleged Chinese spy with whom Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted to having an affair knew about their relationship and even introduced the pair to each other, according to a report.on Thursday amid intense scrutiny over his relationship with a woman whom U.S. intelligence officials concluded was a Chinese spy.

Alice Huang, who is not related to Jensen Huang, was a senior employee at Singapore-based Megaspeed, which had faced calls to be placed on aKang and Alice Huang previously founded a Shanghai investment firm, which led to Kang meeting Huang sometime in the 2010s. At the time, Nvidia focused on creating chips for video games. The pair eventually moved into several other areas of tech, including cloud computing and video games, while occasionally “running afoul of regulators,” the Journal reported.

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In 2023, they moved into the world of AI data centers just as the global AI boom was taking off, a sector in which Nvidia has played a key role. After acquiring the Singapore unit of a video game company, they renamed it Megaspeed International in March 2023, with Alice Huang installed as managing director. It is unclear exactly when Kang introduced his wife to the Nvidia CEO.

While accepting that his wife was cheating on him, sources described how Kang would “half-jokingly” refer to her as Huang’s personal assistant. Donald Trump’s closest tech allies In a message to Nvidia, Huang admitted he was “unfaithful to my wife,” while apparently falling into a Chinese honey trap.

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“My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry,” he said.that it had “no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised,” but would “examine all available information. ”The company confirmed Thursday that Huang had resigned as president, CEO and board member, effective immediately, in a statement that did not mention his extramarital affairs.

“Jensen’s contributions to NVIDIA are profound. NVIDIA is one of the most consequential technology companies in the world,” the statement said.

“The Board and the company thank Jensen for his immeasurable contributions to the company and the industry. ”*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s