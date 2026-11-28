ST. PAUL, Minn. — History repeated itself for the Wild … and not in a good way. Like they did in the playoffs last season, the Wild blew a three-goal lead to the Avalanche and were stunned, 4-3 in a shootout on Friday afternoon…

In this file photo, coach John Hynes of the Minnesota Wild talks with Nico Sturm against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at the United Center on March 17, 2026, in Chicago.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — History repeated itself for the Wild … and not in a good way. Like they did in the playoffs last season, the Wild blew a three-goal lead to the Avalanche and were stunned, 4-3 in a shootout on Friday afternoon at Grand Casino Arena to drop consecutive games for only the third time this season.

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Cale Makar was the only player to convert in the shootout after Colorado was down 3-0 in the third period and rallied on three extra-attacker goals in barely five minutes, capped off by a last-minute tally for T.J. Hughes after the Wild whiffed at an empty net and failed to clear the zone.