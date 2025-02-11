Wilcox Sues Trump Over 'Illegal' Dismissal From NLRB

Former NLRB member Gwynne Wilcox filed a lawsuit against President Trump, alleging her dismissal was 'unprecedented and illegal,' violating the National Labor Relations Act. The lawsuit seeks to reinstate Wilcox and challenge the president's authority to remove board members without cause.

Former Democratic National Labor Relations Board member Gwynne Wilcox filed a lawsuit against U.S. President Donald Trump in federal court on Wednesday over her dismissal from the NLRB in late January. Wilcox, initially appointed to the board in 2021 by then-President Joe Biden and subsequently reconfirmed for a five-year term by the Senate in 2023, was dismissed alongside NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo.

Abruzzo, who, alongside Wilcox, had been instrumental in strengthening workers' rights to unionize and challenging employers accused of undermining those rights, faced an anticipated firing. Wilcox's dismissal, however, was less expected and deemed 'unprecedented and illegal' by the complaint. It constitutes a 'blatant violation' of the National Labor Relations Act, according to the filing, which names both Trump and the acting chairman of the NLRB, Marvin Kaplan, as defendants. Wilcox seeks an injunction against Kaplan, demanding her reinstatement as a member of the board. The National Labor Relations Act stipulates that the president can only remove board members for 'neglect of duty or malfeasance in office' and only after providing 'notice and a hearing.' The complaint argues that Trump's removal of Wilcox without any justification or due process violates this established legal framework and undermines the independence of critical government agencies.The complaint draws parallels to a 1935 Supreme Court decision that limited the president's power to remove individuals performing quasi-legislative and judicial functions. It also highlights Wilcox's legal challenge as part of a broader pushback against the Trump administration's actions. Wilcox's dismissal is categorized as one of several 'openly illegal firings' during Trump's initial days back in the White House, seemingly designed to test Congress's ability to establish independent agencies like the NLRB. Wilcox's legal counsel argues that if this challenge remains unaddressed, Trump will effectively render the NLRA's protections, and by extension, those of other independent agencies, ineffective. On the same day that Trump fired Wilcox and Abruzzo, he also dismissed two of the three Democrats serving on another independent federal body, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Wilcox's removal has effectively left the NLRB without a quorum, preventing it from issuing decisions on labor relations disputes. Matt Bruenig, a labor lawyer and head of the People's Policy Project think tank, believes this lawsuit sets the stage for a constitutional challenge where Trump will advocate for the removal of the NLRA section that provides removal protections to NLRB board members. Bruenig predicts that the Supreme Court will likely rule that these removal protections are unconstitutional, creating short-term delays and complications while the long-term implications remain to be seen





