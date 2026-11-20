With a higher unit price than your average hair product, selling extensions can be a lucrative route into the booming hair business. But how can founders find success while avoiding the snares of the wig trade?

The hair category is currently a hotbed for growth. Alongside much innovation in existing products, the past decade has seen hair transplants, scalp serums, and novel treatment concepts like head spas surge in popularity.

And the category holds appeal across many demographics, from the more traditional mid-life market to burgeoning legions of ‘looksmaxxers’ and ever younger consumers seeking interventions for early-stage thinning, pattern baldness and GLP1-induced. While many consumers are investing in supplements, serums or aesthetic treatments to address the issue, another cohort is spending big on extensions and wigs.has seen trends come and go, but notes that extensions have had enduring appeal.

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“Even with my clients that embrace their natural look, many are seeing value in adding volume/length and will request a weft that matches their hair texture to achieve this,” she explains. What’s more, extensions and wigs have become less of a secret, considered desirable across race, gender and other consumer groups.

“The appearance of full, healthy hair is always fashionable. These days, we have new methods like tapes and synthetic fibers that can simulate human hair, making hair extensions more accessible to everyone,” she adds.

“Full hair has always been in style,” says Charlotte Mensah. “I’ve noticed clients are increasingly interested in extensions that mirror their hair’s natural texture. ” As revenues go, the wig business is a lucrative business. The SKUs in this sector — wigs, wefts and other hair extension systems, such as lace toupees and semi-permanent, bonded K-tips — commonly necessitate multibuy purchases to achieve desired hairstyles and individually command price tags upwards of £250.

At the top end of the market, a single wig or set of extensions can sell for tens of thousands, with long extension lengths, made-to-measure customizations and laborious finishes justifying costs. Value perception is high, thanks to human hair’s product lifespan, reusability and styling versatility. Together with growing hair loss concerns, these factors encourage consumers to adopt an investment-purchase mindset that makes for higher average order values in the extensions space.

Having earned £20,000 through 30 orders in just 10 minutes on launch day, CEO Denise Nwogbu has honed a strategy for success here. Her wig brand Go Glueless positions its product offer as a “hair appointment in a box”, eliminating the friction associated with installing specialist extensions.

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Customers are drawn to the convenience and seamless nature of the wigs, which do not require adhesives to style — instead, they can be secured through elastic headbands on the wig’s interior that keep it fitted in place on the user’s scalp. She says this ease of installation has driven high waitlist demand and often results in sellouts across the range on drop days.

Denise Nwogbu, CEO and founder of Go Glueless, has found success positioning her product as a “salon appointment in a box. ”“We limit releases to four times a year and use a pre-order model. This allows time to carefully source single-donor, virgin hair, then handcraft and customize each bespoke unit,” Nwogbu shares.

“Provenance is everything — I chose my supplier in Vietnam because she has a real relationship with each woman who grows and sells their hair for the production of the extensions. She does not delegate to hair collectors, she goes personally to the villages to find willing volunteers that have not been coerced into cutting their hair.

She can tell you their exact age, name and lifestyle, and pays them fairly with an understanding of virgin hair value in the West. ” By the time the hair reaches Go Glueless headquarters in Birmingham, it has been cuticle-tested to ensure quality and longevity.

Then, a team of wig specialists construct, color and cut units to exact customer measurements. Attracting an affluent, often time-poor clientele of professional women and public figures, Go Glueless’s USP lies in doing the labor so the end consumer has it completely removed. On launch day, Go Glueless made £20,000 in online preorders. Now, the brand has opened its first IRL space —a suite where customers can browse and get bespoke fittings for their wigs.

“It’s a salon experience with no skills needed, but education is also important: every customer gets access to exclusive tutorials through GG Academy, our online portal,” Denise says. This in itself is a clever strategy, attracting large audiences already searching for terms like “wig install tutorial”, which has amassed 478,000 impressions on TikTok.

“And we educate our clients about help available to them if they are buying wigs to manage medical hair loss — many with conditions like alopecia or cancer aren’t aware of their entitlement to VAT relief. ”In the wig business, hair loss sufferers are likely to be engaged, repeat customers, presenting major sales opportunities. But profits aren’t the only piece of the puzzle — the most impactful brands focus on corporate social responsibility, too.

, which provides free medical wigs and hair services to minors with medical hair loss, is symbiotic: the charity benefits from Beauty Works’s financial investment, resources and expert volunteers, while Beauty Works can exhibit purpose-driven values, benefiting from enhanced brand image and positive engagement within aligned communities. Beauty Works donates hair extensions to Little Lady Locks, helping the charity provide free wigs to boost the confidence of hair loss sufferers under 18.

Elsewhere, the brand is big on avoiding ethical quandaries common to the hair trade by enforcing strict compliance throughout its supply chain.

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“Our human hair is voluntarily sold by individuals who are fairly compensated,” says Randilyn Dela Cruz, product architect and vice president of development at Beauty Works’ parent company BIG. “Our sourcing standards require a respectful process and prohibit child labor, forced labor and sourcing from regions where there are known human-rights violations,” she details. Sourcing is an important aspect for any wig business to get right, especially given a black market of sorts exists.

A far cry from the luxury products they’re promoted as in the West, some vendors acquire hair of dubious origin, obscure its imperfections and sell to unwitting customers overseas at a high markup. An ITV Newsfound this can include waste hair pulled from sewer drains in India, as well as “floor hair” collected from the ground of salons by cheap laborers desperate to cash in on the lucrative trade.

“It’s ‘the fast fashion’ side of wigs,” Denise stresses, going on to explain that these vendors chemically relax the waste balls of hair — which are made up of several cut hairs with different properties because they are from multiple donors’ heads — to the point where it appears flawless. “They often then market it deceptively under names like ‘bone straight’.

“You couldn’t tell with the naked eye, but when you use that kind of hair to produce hair extensions, time always tells. It frizzes up, tangles easily and is unpredictable after the chemical coatings wash off, and business owners risk having that happen in the hands of your consumer if you don’t do your due diligence at the point of sourcing,” she warns.

Hence, Denise insists on flying to Vietnam personally to inspect and test the quality of any hair used in the making of Go Glueless units. It’s expensive work, but something she recommends as worthwhile for new businesses hoping to break into the luxury wig space. Another common source of hair that can pose ethical dilemmas is Indian temple hair.

This hair comes from Hindu tonsuring ceremonies, in which some donors shave their heads under the religious belief that it releases past spiritual baggage. Others agree to shed their hair as a sacred sacrifice to be devoted to specific deities.

These individuals are often left in the dark about the final destination of their hair and its huge monetary value if it is later sold on to wig companies at auction, and they often receive no part of the profits, according to a. Questions around exploitation in these cases can influence perception among discerning end consumers, and are worth investigating to reduce brand risk.

Model wears Synths 2: an extension that uses collagen-based fibers to add length and volume without the need for human hair or more toxic synthetic alternatives. To sidestep sourcing issues entirely, Charlotte Mensah often opts for “man-made fibers that have been designed to perform like human hair and that can still be styled with heat tools” in her salon.

This is an area of category expansion, with synthetic products from Outré reaching viral fame and plant-based hair brands like Rebundle, Knott and Ruka Hair attracting new audiences with innovative alternatives to traditional human hair extensions. Ruka Hair’s latest invention became the first-ever hair extension of its kind to land in Sephora doors this summer.

Stockist support of this caliber affirms it: the wig business is big business indeed, and with the right sourcing, can set savvy founders up for exponential growth. Tracy is a former hair and makeup artist and male groomer, who worked on fashion shoots and for brands including Tom Ford and NARS before getting her start in beauty journalism. In her spare time, she enjoys volunteering with Look Good Feel Better, a charity that delivers makeup and skincare ...