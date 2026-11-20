Allie Neuzil quickly received backlash and accusations of racism after the two social media posts.

to the city of Baltimore after she described Baltimore as “scary” and shared a video of someone doing a “fent fold. ” “My apology is staying up because I meant every word of it and I think that it’s important to keep that up and make sure people know that I am taking accountability for this,” Allie Neuzil said in a video posted to TikTok.

“I am sorry for what was said and for offending people. People were offended by this, so there’s no question about it, no ifs and buts. ” Allie Neuzil quickly received backlash and accusations of racism after the two social media posts, one of which included a person seemingly under the influence drugs in a bent-over posture, informally referred to as a “fentanyl fold. ”“It was not my intention to make anything about race.

Also read Ravens send Marlon Humphrey home for week, inactive vs Panthers after Baltimore criminals remark

I have a lot of people commenting and calling me racist and saying that I posted a video bashing Baltimore, which isn’t true,” she said.

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“I literally said so many positive things about coming here and being on the Ravens and how the experience with the Ravens is different from the Falcons and, like, things that are better here than it was in Atlanta. ”from the Falcons at the trade deadline. The controversy came in the midst of another firestorm surrounding the Ravens as star Marlon Humphrey claimed Baltimore is best at “by the team and made inactive for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.