Terry, who was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia 18 years ago and Alzheimer’s nearly a decade later, is among a growing number of adults living with “mixed dementia.”

Dementia is one of the most prevalent age-related chronic diseases. The condition, which impairs memory and thinking, can be caused by different neurodegenerative disorders.recently put the condition in the spotlight.

Stewart died last month at 86 following a brief battle with Alzheimer’s and Lewy body dementia.

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“We’re just starting to learn more about it, and every person is different, so the rate at which these conditions progress varies extraordinarily, from six months in some people up to 20-plus years in others,” Dr. Sami Barmada, associate professor of neurology at University of Michigan Medicine, tells TODAY.com.has been living with Lewy body dementia for 18 years. The 73-year-old was diagnosed in his fifties, but wouldn’t learn he had Alzheimer’s until nearly a decade later.

As doctors become more aware of mixed dementia and people live longer, diagnoses are rising. However, the early symptoms can be hard to recognize.

“Terry’s journey with Lewy body dementia began in the fall of 2007. The changes in his behavior, late afternoon tiredness and sleep disturbances were things that we thought were part of the aging process,” Terry’s wife Janet, 74, tells TODAY.com. Sleep problems are a classic symptom of Lewy body dementia — specifically, rapid eye movement sleep disorder, which causes people to act out their dreams in their sleep,Eventually, Terry could only sleep for an hour at a time.

During the day, he was exhausted and anxious. Then, the hallucinations began, causing Terry to see shapes or animals that weren’t there. In 2008, a neurologist diagnosed Terry with Lewy body dementia. He was 54.

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“They felt as though he already had it for some period of time,” says Janet. “The best indicator is a change from what somebody was like weeks or months ago,” says Barmada. Often, it’s not the person with dementia who notices the change.

“It’s important for people to listen to the observations of their spouses or families or friends, because we don’t always have the best impression of ourselves,” Barmada adds. Lewy body dementia occurs when a protein called alpha-synuclein builds up into clumps, aka Lewy bodies, inside the nerve cells in the brain, Barmada explains. This causes the neurons to malfunction and die.

“In 2016, Terry had more tests and he had Alzheimer’s. We didn’t know you could have both together,” says Janet. Alzheimer’s is also caused by a buildup of proteins — amyloid beta and tau proteins — which form plaques that damage the brain, says Barmada. This affects cognition, primarily causing memory loss.

Lewy body dementia and Alzheimer’s are both progressive, which means they gradually worsen over time as the neurons die. Most cases are not genetic, but are instead caused by a combination of aging, lifestyle and environmental factors. Although Terry’s brother died from Lewy body disease, it rarely affects more than one family member,Lewy body dementia is often misdiagnosed as Alzheimer’s in the early stages.

Accurate diagnosis is key, because some Alzheimer’s medications can worsen Lewy body dementia, per theDuring the first 10 years of living with Lewy body dementia, Terry remained active. He could drive and play golf. By 2018, his hallucinations became so severe that he gave up his driver’s license. Today, Terry often uses a walker.

“He has more balance issues and falls. Swallowing foods or digesting foods also became a bigger issue,” says Janet. While Terry has retained his long-term memory, his short-term memory is now “non-existent” due to Alzheimer’s, she adds. The couple, however, still makes an effort to find joy in simple things, like enjoying a cup of coffee.

“You’ve got to realize that you’re going to die. So you try to make the best of what you can at the time,” Terry tells TODAY.com.

“You know who your friends are. When first you get diagnosed, they say, ‘Oh, you look wonderful today,’ but when you’re in really bad shape, eventually they kind of dissipate away. I find that really frustrating,” Terry says. A misconception the couple deals with often is that dementia always causes aggression.

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“Terry is one of the ones that isn’t aggressive. He’s more fearful,” says Janet.

“Before all this started, he was a confident, successful individual, and this has changed everything,” she adds. One silver lining of the diagnosis is that it led them to adopt a dog, which acts as a therapy and companion animal for Terry. There is no cure for Lewy body dementia or Alzheimer’s, but certain therapies can help manage symptoms.

“Terry’s got a list of three pages of medications he can’t take because Lewy body dementia causes so many sensitivities. So he’s not on very much,” says Janet. Lifestyle interventions can also help improve the quality of life.

“We have a certain routine we stick to. We try to be outside as much as we can, and we do dementia activity books,” says Janet. Terry is also a participant at the Michigan Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center.

“We’re still looking for answers, and one of the things that has provided an incredible amount of information about is brain donation,” says Barmada. Autopsies allow doctors to observe physical changes in the brain caused by dementia, which are difficult to measure in living individuals,Dementia impacts a person’s ability to care for themselves.

“It’s those people who have good caregivers in place that are able to take advantage of the support and, despite the progression of their disease, live longer,” Barmada adds. Caregiving responsibilities often fall onto family members. Janet retired early five years ago to care for Terry full-time, and plans to do so for as long as possible.

“I keep dough in the freezer, and on days when I feel really warped, I pound it for a few minutes. It sounds crazy, but it relieves the tension,” Janet says.need to find rest and care for themselves, because if they do not take care of themselves, they cannot take care of their loved ones,” she says. Caroline Kee is a health reporter at TODAY based in New York City.

She covers a range of medical news, consumer health, and wellness topics. Woman, 100, Loves To Cycle and Is the Oldest Person at Her Gym. Her 4 Tips for a Long Life