Wife of Convicted Murderer Stands by Him Despite Evidence

Deborah Griggs, married to Andrew Griggs, maintains her husband's innocence despite his conviction for the murder of his first wife, Debbie. Andrew was found guilty in 2019, and Debbie's body was discovered in 2022. Their son's revelation about Andrew's instructions led to his additional conviction for perverting the course of justice in 2022. Deborah, however, describes her husband as a 'true gentleman' and a devoted father.

Deborah Griggs , married to convicted murderer Andrew Griggs , maintains her husband's innocence despite evidence suggesting otherwise. Andrew was convicted in 2019 for the murder of his first wife, Debbie, who disappeared in 1999.

Her body was found in 2022, buried under Andrew's Dorset home. The discovery came after their son revealed Andrew had instructed him to exhume Debbie's body, remove strands of her hair, and mail them with a letter claiming she was alive.

However, Deborah describes her husband as a 'true gentleman' and a devoted father. She recounts their relationship beginning in 2005, with Andrew confessing to her about his missing wife. Despite his conviction, Deborah stands by her husband, stating, 'He's very generous, he would give up something so someone else could have it. He's a true gentleman, very protective of his family.





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Deborah Griggs Andrew Griggs Murder Conviction Debbie Griggs Perverting The Course Of Justice

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