The wife of Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk, who is currently aboard the International Space Station, gave birth to the couple's third child, Canadian officials announced.

the International Space Station gave birth Tuesday to the couple's third child, Canadian officials announced. Heather Kutryk, the wife of astronaut Joshua Kutryk, gave birth to a girl, the Canadian Space Agency said in a news release.

"Heather and baby are both doing well," the agency said, adding that Joshua Kutryk was able to share in the experience from the space station. "Joshua is currently living out a childhood dream aboard the International Space Station," the couple said in a statement. "Even with the distance between us, we feel incredibly connected as we welcome our new little star into our lives.

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"Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk, a Crew 13 crew member, sits in a vehicle in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Oct. 1, 2026. Joshua Kutryk traveled to the space station on Oct. 1 from Florida aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule as part of Crew 13, accompanied by two NASA astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut.

In an interview just prior to his departure, he told CBS News that it would be tough to miss the birth, but that he would"try to take the positive things out of it.

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" "Physically, of course, I won't be here, but as hard as that will be, it also lends itself to what I hope will be a very unique and enriching life experience that we'll look on fondly," Joshua Kutryk said.to miss the birth of a child. A former military test pilot, this was Kutryk's first spaceflight. He is the 17th Canadian to fly in space.

"We have an enormous support network, and we feel just happy and joyful to be doing this," he said in that interview. "This is a hard job. There's a lot of good things about it, there's some bad things. One of those bad things is that it's very unpredictable, and you can't predict when things like launches are going to happen.

"Kutryk told CBS News:"We think it's exceptionally important, and I hope that my new child looks at it as such, as making some sacrifice, taking some risk, but doing so in the name of public service and the name, in my case, for Canada. "