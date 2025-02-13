Wife Mourns Alaskan Engineer Killed in Plane Crash, Remembering His Kindness and Service

A week after a Bering Air plane crashed outside of Nome, Alaska, killing all 10 passengers, Stacey Moncur, wife of JaDee Moncur, a mechanical engineer killed in the crash, reflects on his life and legacy of service.

A week has passed since a Bering Air plane crash ed outside of Nome , Alaska , tragically claiming the lives of all 10 passengers, including an Eagle River man named JaDee Moncur. Stacey Moncur , JaDee's wife, shared her last communication with him, a text message saying, 'We are headed to Nome .' According to Stacey, JaDee was returning from a work trip after experiencing consecutive flight cancellations.

They had a family rule that when he reached his destination, he had to text 'landed,' but that message never came.Stacey described her husband as a kind and giving person, deeply loved by everyone. She expressed the profound emptiness his absence would create, as he was always there to lend a helping hand and brighten someone's day. JaDee had grown up on a farm in Wyoming before moving to Utah to attend Brigham Young University, where he earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering. His career took him to Support Services of Alaska, where he traveled to remote villages throughout the state, assisting with water treatment systems and other essential infrastructure projects. Stacey emphasized that JaDee cherished the time he spent working with people, particularly the youth. He was deeply involved in the church, serving as a bishop and actively mentoring young men. He believed in their potential and encouraged them to strive for success, faith, and resilience. Stacey shared that JaDee's greatest wish for them is to continue his legacy of kindness and service, always seizing opportunities to help others and spread joy. She expressed her gratitude for the support and assistance received during this difficult time, particularly in the search and recovery efforts





