Wife Calls Media Reports on Platner's Alleged Explicit Texts 'Shameful'

Amy Gertner, wife of Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner, denounced news coverage of her husband's alleged sexually explicit text messages as shameful gossip, while the campaign continues to deny the claims and face broader scrutiny over past controversial statements.

Graham Platner 's wife has responded to media reports about her husband's alleged sexually explicit text messages with several women. She described the coverage as "shameful," calling it gossip and emphasizing that no marriage is perfect.

This controversy adds to the challenges facing Platner, an oyster farmer and combat veteran seeking the Democratic nomination for a key Senate seat in Maine. The primary is scheduled for June 9, and the race is highly anticipated as Democrats aim to unseat long-time Republican Senator Susan Collins. Platner's campaign has been navigating multiple controversies.

Former campaign staffer Genevieve McDonald told The Associated Press that Platner was "sexting multiple women while married" and that the campaign had assessed it as an election vulnerability. Platner denied McDonald's claims, stating they were not true, though he did not provide specifics. According to reports, his wife had informed the campaign about the text messages last year after discovering them on his phone.

The campaign decided the matter was private and handled within the couple, who married in 2023 and are now in counseling. Gertner expressed feeling betrayed by the disclosure of her private conversations with a campaign aide. Despite the ongoing controversies, Platner continues to receive support from prominent Democrats, including Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Ruben Gallego, as well as Representative Ro Khanna, who is set to rally with him.

Earlier issues, such as past Reddit posts dismissive of military sexual assaults and containing homophobic slurs, for which he apologized, have also surfaced. Some Democratic senators, like Chris Murphy and Andy Kim, avoided direct commentary, noting that voters will ultimately decide based on character and transparency. Platner's campaign remains active, with recent social media showing enthusiastic supporters, but concerns persist about his general election viability against Collins, a seasoned incumbent since 1997





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Graham Platner Amy Gertner Maine Senate Race Democratic Primary Sexually Explicit Texts Media Coverage Campaign Controversy Susan Collins

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